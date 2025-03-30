77°F
Nation and World

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as Palestinians mark end of Ramadan

Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayer in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip , Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayer in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip , Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
FILE - People march following a Pride rally at the Utah State Capitol Friday, June 2, 2023, in ...
Utah bans LGBTQ+ pride flags in schools, government buildings
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows four B-2 stealth bombers parked at Camp Thunder ...
New U.S. strikes against Houthi terrorists kill at least 1 in Yemen
Firemen inspect the area after an Israeli army strike in the suburb of Dahiye, Beirut, Friday M ...
Israel strikes Beirut as ceasefire with Hezbollah frays
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a Lithuanian engineer probes through mud for solid gro ...
US, Lithuanian forces struggle to recover 4 soldiers in submerged armored vehicle
By Wafaa Shurafa, Mohammad Jahjouh and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
March 30, 2025 - 4:51 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes on Sunday morning killed at least 16 people, according to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, as Palestinians in Gaza marked the normally festive Eid al-Fitr.

Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the 17-month war earlier this month.

Arab mediators are trying to get the truce back on track. Hamas said Saturday it had accepted a new proposal from Egypt and Qatar. Israel said it made a counter-proposal in coordination with the United States, which has also been mediating.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue military operations while negotiating. He rejected claims that Israel does not want to end the war.

“Hamas will disarm. Its leaders will be allowed out. We will look out for the general security in the Gaza Strip and allow for the realization of (President Donald) Trump’s plan,” Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has proposed that Gaza’s population be resettled in other countries so the U.S. can redevelop Gaza. Palestinians say they do not want to leave their homeland.

Many Palestinians prayed outside demolished mosques to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

On Sunday evening, a strike hit a tent in Deir al-Balah and killed at least two people, according to an AP journalist at the hospital.

The war began when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is still holding 59 captives — 24 believed to be alive.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 fighters and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.

