Israeli strikes continue in Gaza as Palestinians mark end of Ramadan

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes on Sunday morning killed at least 16 people, according to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, as Palestinians in Gaza marked the normally festive Eid al-Fitr.

Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the 17-month war earlier this month.

Arab mediators are trying to get the truce back on track. Hamas said Saturday it had accepted a new proposal from Egypt and Qatar. Israel said it made a counter-proposal in coordination with the United States, which has also been mediating.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue military operations while negotiating. He rejected claims that Israel does not want to end the war.

“Hamas will disarm. Its leaders will be allowed out. We will look out for the general security in the Gaza Strip and allow for the realization of (President Donald) Trump’s plan,” Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting.

Trump has proposed that Gaza’s population be resettled in other countries so the U.S. can redevelop Gaza. Palestinians say they do not want to leave their homeland.

Many Palestinians prayed outside demolished mosques to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

On Sunday evening, a strike hit a tent in Deir al-Balah and killed at least two people, according to an AP journalist at the hospital.

The war began when Hamas-led terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is still holding 59 captives — 24 believed to be alive.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 fighters and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.