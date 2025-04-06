78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 32 people

Smoke rises to the sky following Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Is ...
Smoke rises to the sky following Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
More Stories
Yemenis pray the mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan ...
Houthis say U.S. strikes kill 4; Trump’s bombing video suggests higher overall death toll
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after he took over the certificate of Honorary ...
Israeli troops deploy to a new security corridor across southern Gaza
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Frida ...
Israeli army moves into north Gaza to hike pressure on Hamas
Mark Cuban in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Ph ...
Mark Cuban sounds alarm on how consumers should handle tariffs
The Associated Press
April 6, 2025 - 4:03 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 32 people, local health officials said Sunday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump.

Israel last month ended its ceasefire with Hamas and has seized territory to pressure the terrorist group to accept a new deal for a truce and release of remaining hostages.

Israel’s military late Sunday ordered Palestinians to evacuate several neighborhoods in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah shortly after about 10 projectiles were fired from Gaza — the largest barrage from the territory since Israel resumed the war.

The military said about five were intercepted. Hamas’ military arm claimed responsibility. Police said a rocket fell in Ashkelon city and fragments fell in several other areas. The Magen David Adom emergency service said one man was lightly injured. The military later said it struck a rocket launcher in Gaza.

Israeli strikes overnight into Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis killed 15 people, according to Nasser Hospital.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Frida ...
Israeli army moves into north Gaza to hike pressure on Hamas
By Dana Khraiche Bloomberg News

A roughly two-month ceasefire between Hamas and Israel collapsed in mid-March when Israel resumed widespread airstrikes on Gaza and began a limited ground invasion.

The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovar ...
Trump says he’s giving TikTok more time to find US buyer
By Associated Press

President Donald Trump said he is signing an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for another 75 days to give his administration more time to broker a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press statement at the Carmelite Mona ...
Hungary announces plan to quit International Criminal Court
By Justin Spike The Associated Press

Hungary will begin the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, an official said Thursday, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest.

A helmet lies among the debris scattered at the site of an Israeli strike on a military airbase ...
Israel’s military steps up offensive in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Natalie Melzer The Associated Press

It also ordered more residents in parts of northern Gaza to move to shelters in the western side of Gaza City.

MORE STORIES