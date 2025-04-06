Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 32 people

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 32 people, local health officials said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump.

Smoke rises to the sky following Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israel last month ended its ceasefire with Hamas and has seized territory to pressure the terrorist group to accept a new deal for a truce and release of remaining hostages.

Israel’s military late Sunday ordered Palestinians to evacuate several neighborhoods in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah shortly after about 10 projectiles were fired from Gaza — the largest barrage from the territory since Israel resumed the war.

The military said about five were intercepted. Hamas’ military arm claimed responsibility. Police said a rocket fell in Ashkelon city and fragments fell in several other areas. The Magen David Adom emergency service said one man was lightly injured. The military later said it struck a rocket launcher in Gaza.

Israeli strikes overnight into Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis killed 15 people, according to Nasser Hospital.