68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli swimmer jeered, then cheered by crowd at worlds in Qatar

The Associated Press
February 18, 2024 - 11:46 am
 
Gold medalist Freya Constance Colbert of Great Britain, right, comforts silver medalist Anastas ...
Gold medalist Freya Constance Colbert of Great Britain, right, comforts silver medalist Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel after she was booed by the spectators at the end of the Women's 400m Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Gold medalist Freya Constance Colbert of Great Britain, left, hugs silver medalist Anastasia Go ...
Gold medalist Freya Constance Colbert of Great Britain, left, hugs silver medalist Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel after they finished the Women's 400m Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

DOHA, Qatar — Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women’s 400-meter medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Gorbenko was making poolside comments moments after the race when the jeers rang out at the Aspire Dome in Doha.

“I’m just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time,” Gorbenko said amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. “Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country, so that’s the best I can do.”

Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

British swimmer Freya Colbert won the race in 4 minutes, 37.14 seconds. Gorbenko clocked 4:37.36 and Italy’s Sara Franceschi was third in 4:37.86.

All three attended their medal ceremony later Sunday.

MOST READ
1
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
2
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
4
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
5
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Plainclothes Israeli security forces investigate the site of a shooting attack at the Masmiya-R ...
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
By Josef Federman, Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister said the country is “thoroughly planning” a military offensive in southern Gaza despite international concerns.

Smoke rises following an Israel military bombardment in southern Lebanon as seen from northern ...
Israel strikes Lebanon, kills top Hezbollah terrorists
By Mohammed Zaatari and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Israel’s military said it killed a senior commander with the terrorist Hezbollah group’s elite Radwan Force, along with two other Hezbollah operatives.

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Safed, northern ...
Netanyahu blasts Hamas, Israel recalls negotiating team from Cairo
By Tia Goldenberg, Samy Magdy and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of hobbling high-stakes, international cease-fire talks by sticking to “delusional” demands.

More stories
Israel announces the death of another hostage
Israel announces the death of another hostage
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
Families of hostages held in Gaza storm Israel’s parliament meeting
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
12 U.N. employees participated in Hamas terrrorist attack, Israel says
12 U.N. employees participated in Hamas terrrorist attack, Israel says