106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israeli troops hurt by Hezbollah drones as clashes escalate

Israeli reserve combat soldiers of the 134th battalion take part at a training drill on May 8, ...
Israeli reserve combat soldiers of the 134th battalion take part at a training drill on May 8, 2024 in Golan Heights. The training exercise simulating operational scenarios on the Lebanese front and include live fire of tanks and infantry troops, amid the conflict simmering along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where there has been regular cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant political group allied with Hamas. (Amir Levy/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian, Noa Argamani, on a motorcycle from s ...
Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria, North Korea of supporting Hamas attack on Israel
The sun sets behind the buildings in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Jun ...
Israel orders Palestinians to flee southern Gaza city
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusa ...
Bitter protests erupt over draft of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the Germa ...
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first
By Omar Tamo Bloomberg News
July 1, 2024 - 2:02 pm
 

Israel’s military said 18 soldiers were injured in a drone attack by Hezbollah, one of them seriously, the latest episode in a long-running campaign of tit-for-tat fire between the two sides.

The assault in the northern Golan Heights came as Israel and Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, move closer to a full-scale war after trading fire since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.

The attack targeted a command center and was a response to Israel firing on houses in south Lebanon, Hezbollah said. Israel responded by striking targets including an observation post and a rocket-launch site, but didn’t imply the Iran-backed terrorist group’s latest actions were serious enough to be a cause for significant escalation.

Around 80,000 civilians have had to be evacuated from each of southern Lebanon and northern Israel because of the skirmishes. In Lebanon, more than 300 Hezbollah combatants and roughly 80 civilians have been killed. Israel’s lost about 18 soldiers and 10 civilians.

Hezbollah’s strikes in recent weeks have been among its most forceful since October, raising concerns the conflict could escalate.

A broader war could draw in Tehran directly — as happened briefly in April — along with its proxy groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as the United States.

Iran has long vowed to destroy Israel.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza is approaching the end of its ninth month and shows no sign of being resolved. Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the terrorist group is eliminated, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, partly to ensure its terrorists are never able to repeat the Oct. 7 invasion that triggered the conflict.

President Joe Biden unveiled a three-part peace proposal at the end of May, which he has repeatedly said Netanyahu supports and Hamas doesn’t. Yet that calls for a permanent cease-fire without Hamas first being destroyed, which is contradictory to Israel’s aims.

Senior western diplomats have recently visited Jerusalem and Beirut to broker a diplomatic deal that would see Hezbollah fighters retreat from the Lebanese border area near Israel.

Hezbollah, which like Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the U.S., Canada and the European Union, is the most powerful militia in the Middle East and thought by Israeli intelligence to have more than 100,000 rockets and missiles, a much bigger arsenal than what Hamas is believed to have had before Oct. 7.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusa ...
Bitter protests erupt over draft of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men
By Ohad Zwigenberg The Associated Press

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against an Israeli Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the Germa ...
Netanyahu restates: Hamas elimination first
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Netanyahu said Sunday, Israel is committed to fighting Hamas until the Iran-backed terrorist group is eliminated and all the other goals of the war are achieved.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, standing right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stan ...
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

U.S., European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists from spiraling into a wider Middle East war.

An Israeli soldier sits on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from souther ...
UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier
By Julia Frankel and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the Palestinian territory.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
U.S. envoy in Lebanon to try and head off larger war
recommend 2
Netanyahu: Israel winding down Gaza operations; war against Hezbollah could be next
recommend 3
U.S., Europe warn Hezbollah to ease strikes on Israel
recommend 4
Hezbollah leader warns archenemy Israel against wider war
recommend 5
Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base
recommend 6
Netanyahu won’t agree to deal that ends war in Gaza