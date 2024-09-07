105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Israelis protest in the streets again as the toll in Gaza grows

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a ...
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release ...
People protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
More Stories
Alia Amanpour Trapp, right, talks to the crowd during a pro-Palestine rally and march on Temple ...
As US colleges raise the stakes for protests, activists are weighing new strategies
This photo shows some of the weapons confiscated from the Prunedale, Calif., home of Vicente Ar ...
‘Horrific animal cruelty case’: California man accused of killing 81 animals
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the Califor ...
No Friday winner, Tuesday Mega Millions rises to $800M
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Rama ...
US to present Gaza proposal ‘in coming days,’ Blinken says
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press
September 7, 2024 - 1:33 pm
 

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israelis again poured into the streets for another large protest over the government’s failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza, while hospital and local authorities said Israeli air raids in the territory killed more than a dozen people overnight into Saturday.

Health workers wrapped up the second phase of an urgent polio vaccination campaign designed to prevent a large-scale outbreak. The drive, launched after the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years, aims to vaccinate 640,000 children. The third phase of vaccinations will be in the north.

Israel kept up its military offensive. In central Gaza, nine people were killed in two air raids.

Separately, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, central Gaza’s main hospital, said three were killed in a strike on a house in Bureij.

In northern Gaza, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the town of Jabaliya killed at least four people and wounded about two dozen others, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense authority, which operates under the territory’s Hamas-run government. Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas command post embedded in a former school compound.

Anger again led large crowds of Israelis into the streets Saturday night, a week after one of the largest demonstrations of the war following the discovery of another six dead hostages in Gaza.

Violence has also spiked in the occupied West Bank.

A day after an American protester was shot and killed in the West Bank, her family urged President Joe Biden to order an independent investigation, saying that “given the circumstances of Aysenur’s killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate.” Their statement called the 26-year-old recent university graduate a “ray of sunshine” and an advocate for human dignity.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi also holds Turkish nationality. She had been demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Witnesses said she was shot during a moment of calm following earlier clashes.

The White House has said it was “deeply disturbed” and called on Israel to investigate. The Israeli military said it was looking into reports that troops had killed a foreign national while firing at an “instigator of violent activity.”

Israel has been under increasing pressure from the United States and other allies to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow band along Gaza’s border with Egypt where Israel contends Hamas smuggles weapons. Egypt and Hamas deny it.

Hamas has offered to release all hostages in return for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile terrorists — broadly the terms called for under an outline for a deal put forward by Biden in July.

Along the border with Lebanon, near-daily clashes continued between Israeli forces and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone strike hit a Lebanese Civil Defense team fighting a fire in the town of Froun, killing three volunteers and wounding two others, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Israel’s military said some 45 rockets were fired at northern Israel, many targeting the Mount Meron area but falling in open areas. Several rockets fell in Shlomi and around the city of Safed. There were no injuries. The military later said its jets struck Hezbollah military infrastructure and a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at the Government Press Offi ...
Netanyahu says cease-fire deal with Hamas is not close
By Paul Wallace Bloomberg News

The two sides have been negotiating for months over a deal to pause fighting in Gaza and get Hamas to release more hostages it’s holding in the Palestinian territory.

A California condor flies through Marble Gorge, east of Grand Canyon National Park, in March 20 ...
Critically endangered California condor shot and killed in Colorado
Bruce Finley The Denver Post

A rare California condor passing through southwestern Colorado was shot and killed this year, and state and federal authorities on Wednesday asked the public to help track down those responsible.

MORE STORIES