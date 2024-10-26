85°F
Israel’s 1st open attack on Iran targets missile sites

A view of Tehran capital of Iran is seen, early Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
In this image taken from video released by the Israel Defense Forces early Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 ...
In this image taken from video released by the Israel Defense Forces early Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announces that the IDF is conducting strikes on military targets in Iran. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)
People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (A ...
People shop at Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
By Jon Gambrell, Adam Schreck and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 - 2:53 pm
 

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this month. It was the first time Israel’s military has openly attacked Iran.

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make the missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites.

Crucially, there was no indication that Iran’s oil or nuclear sites were struck. Iran insisted the strikes caused only “limited damage,” and Iranian state-run media downplayed them. Taken together, the moves suggested at least for now that both countries are trying to avoid a more serious escalation.

Still, the strikes risk pushing the archenemies closer to all-out war at a time of spiraling violence across the Middle East, where terrorist groups backed by Iran — including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — are already at war with Israel.

Following the airstrikes, Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it “considers itself entitled and obligated to defend against foreign acts of aggression.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has “no limits” in defending its interests.

But late Saturday, Iran’s military issued a carefully worded statement suggesting any cease-fire in Israel’s ground offensives in Gaza and Lebanon would trump any possible retaliatory strike.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said four people were killed, all with the military air defense. Iran’s military said the strikes targeted military bases in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces. But the powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which oversees Iran’s vast ballistic missile arsenal, was silent, raising questions about whether anything had been hit at its bases.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters Israel gave him a heads-up before the strikes and said it looked like “they didn’t hit anything but military targets.” His administration won assurances from Israel in mid-October that it would not hit nuclear facilities and oil installations. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s nuclear facilities were not impacted.

“I hope this is the end,” Biden said.

Iran hadn’t faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq. Explosions could be heard in Tehran until sunrise.

Israel is also widely thought to be behind a limited airstrike in April near a major air base in Iran that hit the radar system for a Russian-made air defense battery. Iran had earlier fired a wave of missiles and drones at Israel, causing minimal damage, after two Iranian generals were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic post in Syria.

On Oct. 1, Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel in retaliation for devastating blows Israel landed against Hezbollah. They caused minimal damage and a few injuries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran “made a big mistake.”

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we will be obligated to respond,” Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

