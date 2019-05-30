81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

‘It screams serial killer’: Algorithm helps reopen Chicago cold cases

By Don Babwin The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 - 8:48 am
 

CHICAGO — The bodies turned up in some of Chicago’s most derelict places: alleys, abandoned buildings, weed-choked lots and garbage containers. The victims were mostly black women who had been strangled or suffocated.

Authorities believed many were prostitutes or drug addicts or both. There was evidence of sexual attacks, and some of the dead were naked or wearing torn clothes, as if someone had tried to rip them off.

The slayings that began in 2001 continued for years and remain unsolved. Now a national nonprofit group and a computer algorithm are helping detectives review the cases and revealing potential connections. The renewed investigation offers hope to the victims’ relatives, some of whom have waited nearly two decades for answers.

“I say I’ve moved on from what happened, put it in God’s hands. But deep down I know I haven’t,” said Marsean Shines, a teenager when his aunt, Winifred Shines, was strangled and left in an alley almost 19 years ago. Family members have always wondered if she died at the hands of the same killer who choked the life out of other women they knew or heard about.

An arrest, Shines said, would help him move on and not be “held back like there’s a bungee cord that connects me to my auntie.”

51 similar cases

The Murder Accountability Project, which analyzes homicides across the U.S., fed information about thousands of Chicago homicide victims and the way they died into a computer, which ultimately spit out 51 strikingly similar cases involving women whose bodies were found in some of the poorest pockets of the city.

“When you put the narratives together … it just screams serial killer,” said Thomas Hargrove, the founder of the project who presented his findings to police in 2017.

Hargrove’s group has made similar efforts elsewhere. In 2010, it analyzed a pattern of 15 unsolved strangulations of women in Indiana. Four years later, a man in Gary confessed to killing seven of them. In Cleveland, the group’s data led police to create a task force to examine whether a serial killer or killers were responsible for the deaths of as many as 60 women.

Detectives in Chicago started the investigation under pressure from activists. They are now reassessing the reports and evidence in each of the deaths, looking for links that went unnoticed in the original probes as well as any new clues. At the same time, Rep. Bobby Rush, in whose district many of the killings occurred, has asked the FBI to join the investigation and plans a community meeting to warn about the risk of a serial killer.

No firm connections

So far, police have not reported any breakthroughs or any firm connections between the slayings. In 21 killings where DNA evidence was recovered, the genetic evidence belonged to 21 different people.

The man overseeing the six detectives assigned to the slayings said he does not believe there are “one or two bad guys traveling the city,” preying on women.

The idea of an assailant who is “skipping the white prostitutes to kill the black ones, that doesn’t make sense,” Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Still, he would not be surprised if the investigation concluded that “there were multiple bad guys that did more than one,” or if other evidence emerged that expanded the number of investigations beyond 51.

Another mystery is the way the killings stopped in February 2014, with the discovery of Diamond Turner’s body in a garbage can, and did not start again until June 2017, with the death of Catherine Saterfield-Buchanan.

“Maybe this guy was in prison,” said Greg Greer, a Chicago minister and founder of Freedom First international, a human rights organization.

The Murder Accountability Project has urged police to look for “a guy not available to murder women in Chicago during those three years,” Hargrove said. “We think that could explain the hiatus. And now he’s back, or they’re back, out there.”

Also looming over the investigation is the concern that the victims were the kind of people whose deaths normally warrant nothing more than a few lines in a newspaper, if that.

“I think about how my cousin was in a dumpster and nobody found her for two weeks,” said Riccardo Holyfield, whose cousin, Reo Renee Holyfield, died last fall. “How can a body sit in a dumpster for so long in a well-traveled alleyway?”

Greer suggested the answer is tied to both who these victims were and where they died.

Level of services?

“A lot of times poor, urban communities don’t get the same amount of services that wealthy communities do, that’s a common fact,” Greer said.

Deenihan disagreed. “There’s a group of people out there who think that because of lifestyle these investigations don’t get the attention they deserve (but) that’s not the case,” he said.

As intriguing as the talk of a serial killer might be, authorities may find that the common theme of the cases is the victims themselves, not who killed them.

“You’re talking about a high-risk lifestyle,” he said, explaining that people who work as prostitutes “may be getting into 20 different cars a night … and sharing drugs with people they don’t really know.”

Shines acknowledges that his aunt was addicted to crack cocaine and could have been having sex in exchange for drugs or money to buy drugs with the different men he saw coming in and out of her home.

Once the detectives read all the cases, they will get together as a team to discuss them, Deenihan said.

“What happens is one guy might say, ‘You had a red SUV’” in your report? “I had one in mine,’” he said.

Hope from DNA

There is hope on another front. Chicago police, like other law enforcement agencies, submit DNA evidence to a national database in the hopes that it will return a name. The problem is that if someone doesn’t have a conviction, that person’s DNA would not be in the system.

But Deenihan said samples from unsolved homicides are submitted regularly so that if any of those people are ever convicted of a crime, police will have a name to go with one of the DNA samples found at the scene of a strangulation.

That gives Winifred Shines’ family hope. Her son, Bryant, recently started seeing a therapist to deal with his longtime grief.

“I’m not at peace because he’s still out there,” he said, referring to his mother’s killer. “And it may be someone we know.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives Aug. 29, 2018, at the Office of the Unite ...
Israeli political crisis dampens Mideast peace plan hopes
By Isabel Debre The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to push the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Mideast peace.

N.H. Sen. David Watters, D-Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford, and Somersworth, pauses after the ta ...
New Hampshire latest state to repeal death penalty
By Holly Ramer The Associated Press

New Hampshire on Thursday became the latest state to abolish the death penalty when the state Senate voted to override the governor’s veto.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Ac ...
Trump, defense chief distance themselves from McCain ship shuffle
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and his acting defense secretary distanced themselves Thursday from an order to keep a warship named for the late Sen. John McCain, a Trump thorn, out of sight during the commander in chief’s recent visit to Japan.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Ac ...
President Trump erupts, calls Mueller’s probe biased
By Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Chad Day The Associated Press

President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday, calling him a “never Trumper” who led a biased investigation on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

A container ship is unloaded May 10, 2019, at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in No ...
Slower growth forecast after 3.1% GDP in first quarter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first three months of the year, but much of that gain was based on temporary factors.

A woman throws a flower from the Margaret Bridge during a search operation on the River Danube ...
21 missing as searchers scour Danube River after tour boat sinks
By Pablo Gorondi and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press

Rescue workers scoured the Danube River in Budapest Thursday for 21 people missing after a sightseeing boat sank in a matter of seconds after colliding with a larger cruise ship.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of several do ...
More 2020 Dems push for impeachment after Mueller speaks out
By Elana Schor and Juana Summers The Associated Press

The ranks of Democratic White House hopefuls backing impeachment proceedings grew on Wednesday following a rare public statement from special counsel Robert Mueller that made clear his Russia report didn’t exonerate President Donald Trump.

FILE - In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Cong ...
Immigration plans largely absent from Democrats’ 2020 policy blitz
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential contenders are in a feverish battle to one-up each other with ever-more-ambitious plans to beat back global warming , curb gun violence , offer universal health care coverage , slash student debt and preserve abortion rights. Largely left out of the policy parade: immigration.