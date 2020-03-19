Italy on track to exceed China’s virus deaths; 475 died Wednesday

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people and killed more than 8,900. Some 84,000 have recovered. Here are the latest developments:

A worker disinfects a Catholic church amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

In this Monday, March 16, 2020, photo, a Muslim man wearing face masks wipes hands with hand-sanitizer as he walks out from Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Nearly two-thirds of Malaysia's 790 virus cases are linked to a four-day Islamic gathering that has also sickened dozens of cases in other nations. For most people the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

File - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, workers wearing protective gear walk in front of the Middle East Airlines office as they spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, in the departure terminal at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With thousands of flights grounded around the world due to a fast-spreading virus and seven countries in the Middle East suspending all commercial flights, airlines in the region have lost more than $7 billion in revenue, the aviation industry's largest trade association said Thursday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

A sign reminding people about social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak stands next to a roadway in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

A worker disinfects a Catholic church amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being blamed on the country’s large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of complete lockdown measures across the epicenter, Lombardy.

Italy registered 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after another 475 people died. Given Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths since March 15, it is likely to overtake China’s 3,249 dead when Thursday’s figures are released.

U.N. and Italian health authorities have cited a variety of reasons for Italy’s high toll, key among them its large elderly population, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. Italy has the world’s second oldest population after Japan’s and the vast majority of Italy’s dead — 87% — were over age 70.

In addition, virtually all of Italy’s dead had one or more underlying medical condition, such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension or renal insufficiency.

Russia reports 1st death

Russia has reported its first coronavirus death, a 79-year-old woman who died in a hospital in Moscow.

Health officials said she was hospitalized last week and suffered from a variety of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Russia has registered 147 cases of the coronavirus and nine recoveries. The authorities have taken a variety of measures to slow the spread of the disease, such as closing the borders for foreigners and testing of everyone returning from countries affected by the pandemic. Starting from next week, all schools will be closed. The government has repeatedly urged Russians to stay home and limit all contacts.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said additional measures might be taken as the outbreak unfolds.

London ponders restrictions

Londoners are being urged to stay off public transport as authorities consider imposing tougher curbs on people mixing with one another in the British capital.

London, home to almost 9 million people, is the center of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with about a third of its confirmed cases.

Transit operator Transport for London said it will close up to 40 London Underground stations and reduce subway and bus service starting Thursday. Mayor Sadiq Khan said the reduced service would “allow critical workers to make essential journeys.”

Britons have been urged to work from home and avoid bars, shops and restaurants to slow the spread of the virus. But unlike countries such as Italy and France, Britain has not ordered bars to close or restricted people’s movement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said “further and faster” measures may be needed in London if people do not practice social distancing. He told reporters on Wednesday that “we rule nothing out.”

The British government plans to introduce a bill in Parliament on Thursday that will give authorities stronger powers to respond to the pandemic. The bill gives police and immigration officers powers to detain people and put them in appropriate isolation facilities if necessary to protect public health.

Britain has also doubled, to 20,000, the number of troops on standby to help civilian authorities in an emergency.

Horse racing goes on without spectators

It’s arguably more popular in Australia than any other country, so it’s no surprise that horse racing is continuing — minus the spectators — despite the increasing travel and other restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The multi-billion dollar racing industry employs 250,000 part- and full-time workers in Australia, where there are more than 360 thoroughbred tracks. That’s roughly one for every 68,000 people, a world-leading ratio by a considerable margin.

Australia boasts some of the world’s richest races. The Melbourne Cup — “the race that stops a nation” — is one of the country’s strongest cultural institutions. Sydney hosts The Everest, the $8.6 million sprint. It also has the most lucrative race for two-year-olds, the Golden Slipper, to be run this Saturday, in front of empty grandstands. Rosehill Racecourse would usually be crowded for this.

At least racing can exist without on-location spectators, with devotees able to watch and wager from home. And that’s been the only option since measures were brought in last week limiting race days to participants only: jockeys, trainers, racetrack officials, media, and workers such as farriers and ambulance personnel.

Pakistan closes shrines, other sites

Pakistani authorities closed shrines of Sufi saints in the capital and elsewhere and visits to museums, archaeological and tourist sites were banned as cases of coronavirus jumped to 301, mostly in pilgrims returning from Iran.

Two people who had returned from Saudi Arabia and Dubai became Pakistan’s first victims when they died Wednesday in the northwest.

It spread panic among those who were not taking infections seriously.

Pakistani authorities on Thursday were planning to quarantine hundreds of pilgrims who returned from Iran. These pilgrims will be kept at isolated buildings in central Pakistan for two weeks.

Pakistan has already shut schools and students have been forced to leave hostels.

Philippine health official exposed

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is in home quarantine after being exposed to a health officer infected with the new virus.

He leads the Philippines’ response to the epidemic. Duque says he is experiencing mild allergy symptoms and his virus test results are expected in a few days.

Duque said he would continue leading from home an inter-agency group enforcing quarantine regulations in the country’s main northern region of Luzon, which includes the densely populated capital of Manila.

The Philippines has reported 202 infections, with 17 deaths.

Dutch limiting access for 30 days

The Dutch government is limiting entry to the country for 30 days from Thursday evening in its latest effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The entry ban covers all non-essential travel into the country for visitors from outside the European Union, the United Kingdom and countries that are part of Europe’s passport-free travel zone known as Schengen.

Exceptions also will be made for travelers with residence permits for the Netherlands and people in “vital” occupations such as health workers.

As of Wednesday, the Netherlands had recorded 58 coronavirus deaths in the outbreak and 2,051 positive tests.

Mexico reports 1st death

Mexico’s health department has confirmed the country’s first death from the new coronavirus.

The department wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that the person began showing symptoms on March 9 and had diabetes. It provided no more details about how, where or from whom the person became infected.

Mexico has 118 confirmed cases of infection and officials expect the numbers to rapidly increase in the coming weeks.