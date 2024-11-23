Italy plans to discuss Netanyahu arrest warrants with G7 ministers

Italy plans to discuss the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court over the Israel-Hamas war when it hosts Group of Seven foreign ministers next week.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu severely criticized the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against him and a former minister, and said his government won’t be deterred from continuing its war against Hamas in Gaza. (Shaul Golan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ROME — Italy said Friday it plans to discuss the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court over the Israel-Hamas war when it hosts Group of Seven foreign ministers next week.

Premier Giorgia Meloni insisted that one point remained clear for Italy: “There can be no equivalence between the responsibilities of the state of Israel and the terrorist organization of Hamas.”

In a statement Friday, Meloni said Italy would study the reasonings behind the decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief.

Meanwhile, a German official has suggested that his country would be reluctant to arrest Netanyahu.

The German government said in a statement Friday that it is one of the ICC’s biggest supporters, but “at the same time, it is a consequence of German history that unique relations and a great responsibility connect us with Israel.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy respects the ICC and supports it, “but at the same time we are also convinced that the court must have a judicial role, and should not take up a political role.”

Tajani will host G7 foreign ministers Monday and Tuesday outside Rome for the final meeting of the Italian G7 presidency.