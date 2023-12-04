53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli-American, remains in Hamas captivity

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
December 3, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
In this undated photo provided by Ruby Chen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, Itay Chen poses for a phot ...
In this undated photo provided by Ruby Chen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, Itay Chen poses for a photo. Itay, a 19-year-old Israeli-American, was captured on Oct. 7 while on military duty. (Ruby Chen via AP)

The expiration of the Israel-Hamas truce has left 137 hostages still in captivity, the Israeli military says.

Among them is Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli-American.

At 5-foot-9, Itay Chen is short by basketball standards. But he earned his minutes on the court by being fearless and taking the big outside shot.

It’s a character trait Ruby Chen said his son needs in captivity. Itay was taken captive while on military duty.

“He needed to be spunky. He used it against larger kids,” Ruby said of his son’s time on the court. “He never backed down. He always had the fight in him to do what he can.”

Maybe it came from what Ruby called the “New York tough” attitude he sought to instill in his son. Ruby, who grew up in New York, nurtured grit in Itay with frequent trips to the city, visiting Coney Island and Madison Square Garden. Dad was a Knicks fan. Itay idolized Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

He’s still just a kid, Ruby said. He wasn’t a commando attacking enemy positions the day of the Hamas attack. Just a teenager doing his mandatory military service. Not that long ago, he was a Boy Scout.

Itay wasn’t even supposed to be on duty when the onslaught began. He had switched weekends with another soldier so he could attend his brother’s Bar Mitzvah, the ceremony marking a Jewish boy’s passage into manhood.

The family insisted on going through with the service a week after the attack. It was cathartic and spiritual. There are plans for another celebration when Itay returns, Ruby said.

“You cannot stand still because if you stand still in hell you get burned,” Ruby said. “So you need to keep on walking.”

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
CARTOON: Off the cliff
CARTOON: Off the cliff
4
Slash cuts loose at Las Vegas dive bar reopening
Slash cuts loose at Las Vegas dive bar reopening
5
‘Like a war zone’: Homeless man recounts when 5 shot
‘Like a war zone’: Homeless man recounts when 5 shot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Nov. 12, 2018 photo shows The USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea. The American warship an ...
Houthi missiles hit commercial ships in Red Sea; U.S. responds
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Three commercial ships in the Red Sea were struck by ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen on Sunday and a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

Family and friends of Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama mourn over his grave during his funeral in P ...
Israel ordering more in southern Gaza to evacuate
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

On Sunday, Israel’s military widened evacuation orders in and around Khan Younis, telling residents of at least five more areas to leave.

Tomer Bassis, left, and Eyal Sirota recount their experiences from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas m ...
Israeli survivors cope with trauma at a Cyprus retreat
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

Young survivors of the Tribe of Nova music festival have tried to come to terms with traumas of that horror-filled day during a five-day retreat at Secret Forest.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, i ...
Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza in Dubai
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a speed round of diplomatic talks with Arab leaders on Saturday where she focused on shaping the outlook for a post-conflict Gaza.

Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group call for t ...
Israeli offensive shifts to targets in southern Gaza
By Najib Jobain, Bassem Mroue and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Israel pounded targets in the southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate as Hamas launched rockets.

This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Hamas and other terrorists seized around 247 hostages in their deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

More stories
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
‘Bring them home’: As battle for Gaza rages, hostage families wait with trepidation
‘Bring them home’: As battle for Gaza rages, hostage families wait with trepidation
Families of hostages not set for release during truce face nightmare
Families of hostages not set for release during truce face nightmare
Irregular meals, benches as beds. As hostages return to Israel, details of captivity begin to emerge
Irregular meals, benches as beds. As hostages return to Israel, details of captivity begin to emerge
Freed hostage describes deteriorating conditions while being held by Hamas
Freed hostage describes deteriorating conditions while being held by Hamas
5 hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to families of more than 200 still captive
5 hostages of Hamas are free, offering some hope to families of more than 200 still captive