82°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

It’s an 8-way tie for National Spelling Bee championship

The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 - 9:28 pm
 

Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Each will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.

They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A cleaning crew sweeps up in front of LAPD Central Community Police Station in downtown Los Ang ...
LA police officer diagnosed with typhoid fever

A Los Angeles police detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, a rare illness typically spread through contaminated food or water, and at least five other officers who work in the same station are showing symptoms, union officials said Thursday.

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Di ...
Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial
By Julie Watson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

Efforts to get the case thrown out come as President Donald Trump considers pardoning several service members accused of war crimes.

Immigration activists rally April 23, 2019, outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear argu ...
GOP redistricting expert linked to census question, say lawyers
By Larry Neumeister and Mark Sherman The Associated Press

A longtime Republican redistricting expert played a key role in adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, according to court papers filed Thursday by opponents of the move.

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., speaks Aug. 24, 2005, to a reporter in Jackson, Miss. Cochran, ...
Former Mississippi Sen. Cochran dies at 81
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, who served seven terms and used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, has died. He was 81.