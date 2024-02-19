68°F
Nation and World

It’s February and it’s raining in Southern California. Again.

The Associated Press
February 19, 2024 - 3:57 pm
 
Kennedy Shoemaker, 2, of Simi Valley, tries out her rain gear on a puddle at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
An apartment building roof is covered with a plastic tarp under heavy rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
People walk with umbrellas and ponchos in the resort district near Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)
A woman walk under the rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A shopping cart without wheels sits in the heavy rain in Los Angeles, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Kite surfer Robert Rice hydrofoils off the Belmont Shore in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SAN FRANCISCO — The latest in a series of wet winter storms gained strength in California early Monday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.

Gusts topped 30 mph in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm on Sunday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San Francisco.

“The winds are here and getting stronger, and the rains will follow quickly,” he said Sunday afternoon.

California’s central coast is at risk of “significant flooding,” with up to 5 inches of rain predicted for many areas, according to the weather service. Isolated rain totals of 10 inches are possible in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges as the storm heads toward greater Los Angeles.

Thunderstorms in valleys around the state capital on Monday could bring “brief tornadoes, large amounts of small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” the weather service in Sacramento warned on X.

Residents in the region, including Sacramento, Chico, Yuba City, Stockton and Modesto, “are advised to pay close attention to the weather,” the office said later in a separate statement.

Firefighters on Monday rescued two people from the top of their vehicle, which had stalled in flood waters in Sloughhouse, a community about 20 miles southeast of Sacramento, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Hours earlier, a man was rescued along a creek in El Dorado Hills, northeast of Sacramento. The man, who had been camping in the area, was trapped in a tree as floodwaters rose, El Dorado Hills Deputy Fire Chief Dave Brady told KCRA-TV.

The latest storm is expected to move through quicker than the devastating atmospheric river that parked itself over Southern California earlier this month, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.

“It’s not the ideal setup for an atmospheric river, but it does have some of the characteristics,” including a band of subtropical moisture bringing up the rear of the storm, Murdock said. “Otherwise it’s just a cold front.”

But it’s a cold front strong enough to cause problems including flash flooding and power outages, forecasters said. Flood watches and warnings were issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.

Rainfall will be widespread even in the mountains, but several feet of snow is possible at elevations above about 6,800 feet across the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said. Motorists are urged to avoid mountain routes.

“Consider completing Sierra travel during the day Sunday, or rescheduling to later next week,” said the weather service office in Reno, Nevada. The office issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area and the eastern Sierra in Inyo and Mono counties.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center Saturday and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

