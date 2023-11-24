‘It’s kind of like a wake-up call:’ Local Jewish organizations see uptick in activity after Israel attacks

For a number of Jewish-based community organizations is Las Vegas, the war in Israel has catalyzed increased interest in the services they have to offer.

Rabbi Nachum Meth, right, participates in a class led by Rabbi Aryeh Goldman, second from right, at Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Rabbi Nachum Meth poses for a photo at Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Meth said they have offered new programs, classes and events focused on the situation in Israel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rabbi Nachum Meth, right, participates in a class led by Rabbi Aryeh Goldman, second from right, at Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Meth said they have offered new programs, classes and events focused on the situation in Israel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rabbi Nachum Meth poses for a photo at Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Meth said they have offered new programs, classes and events focused on the situation in Israel. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The news left everyone numb at first, a numbness that soon blossomed into something else: action.

When Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack on Israel last month, plenty in the Las Vegas Jewish community were left in a state of horrified bewilderment.

“When we all first heard about what was going on, the initial emotional response was shock, and just a feeling of sadness,” says Rabbi Nachum Meth of the Community Kollel of Greater Las Vegas, a Jewish community and learning center.

“But since then, it’s actually been quite remarkable in terms of our community and the Jewish programming that we run,” he continues. “We’ve definitely seen a significant upswing in participation, whether it’s our classes, services, events, things like that. I’ve seen a very measurable uptick. People are very motivated. It’s kind of like a wake-up call.”

A wake-up call that’s since been answered in droves.

For a number of Jewish-based community organizations is Las Vegas, the war in Israel has catalyzed increased participation and interest in the programs, services, and gatherings they have to offer.

“We just had a service for 30 days after the massacre, and we had almost 2,000 people coming to pay their respects,” says Noa Peri-Jensch, chief communities officer for the Israeli-American Council. “Our programs, people want to learn more about Israel, they want their children to have more knowledge, be more skilled as they’re facing that kind of harassment, have more understanding. We do see more people who want to do something.”

Stefanie Tuzman, head of Jewish Nevada, which has raised over $600,000 in aid for Israel in the past month, says she’s seen a heightened sense of solidarity within the state’s Jewish population, which numbers over 75,000 people.

“I think the Jewish community has come together in ways we’ve never seen; I think we’re stronger than ever,” she says. “I think we are more emboldened to be loud and proud about being Jewish, and that means we won’t back down in fear.

“And so it’s sort of enraged us in a positive way,” she continues, “to keep moving forward and to keep living Jewishly.”

After the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism has recorded a 388 percent increase in reported antisemitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault over the same period last year.

Meth has experienced as much recently.

“Just last Saturday walking home from synagogue, there was a heckler, someone shouted an antisemitic slur as a lot of our congregants and participants were leaving,” he says. “That has happened, but we’ve definitely seen a bigger uptick in interest, support and that sense of community. So that’s helpful.”

Tuzman, too, has her safety concerns amid reports of a recent surge in anti-semitic activity.

“It’s overwhelming and scary,” she acknowledges. “I have a family also, and I’m not gonna lie, I leave my office at the end of the day and watch my back when I get into my car, and I drive home and watching around me, making sure no one is following me.

“Being a public face for this organization is difficult on good days,” she continues, “and it seems insurmountable right now. But I wholeheartedly believe in the work that our Jewish Federation does, and I also believe in sort of walking the walk and talking the talk. If I am leading this community, I’m gonna do it loudly and proudly, and I’m gonna be out there and show the community that we should be proud to be Jewish.”

For Meth, this means countering any animosity with a call for unity.

“I know that we, organizationally, have been really pushing people to get more involved,” he says. “The tagline that we’ve been using is that there are people that hate us, they hate Judaism, they hate Israel, they hate what we stand for — let’s do more of what they hate, let’s be prouder of our Judaism.

“That’s what they don’t like,” he continues. “Well, we’re going to do more of that.”

