It’s the cheapest time of the year to visit Disneyland right now

The start of Disneyland’s busy Halloween season is also one of the cheapest times of the year to visit the Anaheim theme park when bargain hunters can save more than $100 on tickets.

During Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, Mickey Mouse and friends don brand-new Halloween-themed attire in Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Tickets to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure cost $104 during 16 select dates in late August and early September — the lowest price in the theme park resort’s seven-tiered pricing system.

Disneyland introduced tiered pricing in 2016 with lower prices during slower periods of the year and higher prices during the busiest seasons. Since then, the park has expanded the number of ticket tiers and raised prices on the top end to $206 while holding the lowest price steady at the $104 level.

Daily tickets for Disneyland or DCA can be purchased for $104 on the following dates:

•Aug. 25-28

•Sept. 2-4

•Sept. 9-11

•Sept. 16-18

All of the $104 dates fall on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday except for Aug. 25 — which is a Monday.

A few of the lowest-priced August dates land just a few days away from top-tier $206 dates — on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30-31.

The remaining highest-priced dates in 2025 fall on Saturdays in October (Oct. 4, 11 and 18) and November (Nov. 8 and 29) and during Thanksgiving (Nov. 24-29) and Christmas (Dec. 20-31).

Right now is one of three stretches on Disneyland’s tiered-pricing calendar when the park typically lowers admission to rock bottom levels.

You’ll have to wait until a stretch of weekdays after Halloween and before Thanksgiving for your next chance at $104 Disneyland tickets — on Nov. 3-6 and Nov. 10-13.

The third stretch of the year when Disneyland tickets are typically at their lowest prices happens after the Christmas season ends. In 2026, those dates fall on select weekdays between Jan. 6 and Feb. 12.