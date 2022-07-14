105°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, has died

By Jill Colvin and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2022 - 1:26 pm
FILE - Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion ...
FILE - Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, on Sept. 7, 2007. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
FILE - Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesit ...
FILE - Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

The Trump family also released a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

“She fled from communism and embraced this country,” the statement continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.

“I suggest a few things,” she told the paper. “We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought.” She said she advised him to “be more calm.”

“But Donald cannot be calm,” she added. “He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is.”

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
3
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
4
Owner of new Las Vegas strip club finds inspiration from ‘South Park’
Owner of new Las Vegas strip club finds inspiration from ‘South Park’
5
Actor James Woods wins $12K on video poker at Bally’s
Actor James Woods wins $12K on video poker at Bally’s
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service a firefighter stands among the damage ...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 20 people and wounded about 90 more Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said.

 
Starbucks shutting down 16 US stores for safety issues
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Starbucks is closing 16 U.S. stores because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff.

In this file image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured Nova ...
Novavax COVID vaccine gets FDA approval
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the more traditional type of vaccine for those 18 and older.

 
US inflation reached new 40-year high in June
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June.

Ukrainian servicemen of Khartia battalion take cover in a shelter at the frontline near Kharkiv ...
Ukraine: Heavy Russian shelling kills 5 civilians, wounds 18
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

Renewed Russian artillery barrages across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and wounded another 18 in the past day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported Wednesday.

 
Police strolled in hallway during Uvalde massacre, video shows
By Acacia Coronado and Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

 
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee said Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russia ...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
By Maria Grazia Murru The Associated Press

Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media.