45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Nation and World

Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers’ leader gets COVID

By Ashraf Khalil and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 - 5:07 am
 
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks du ...
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. The seditious conspiracy trial against Rhodes and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, that appear to have allowed Rhodes’ antigovernment group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jurors were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of testimony in the case against Stewart Rhodes and four others accused of plotting to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Testimony could resume Tuesday morning if Rhodes waives his right to be present in court for at least some of the remaining government witnesses. The judge said he believes the earliest Rhodes can return to court is next Monday.

Prosecutors were initially expected to rest their case by the end of this week and then Rhodes’ attorneys were going to begin putting on their defense. Rhodes’ lawyers have said their client will take the stand to testify that all of his actions were in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came.

The defendants are the first among hundreds charged in the Capitol attack to stand trial on the charge of seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said Rhodes and his extremist group planned an “armed rebellion” to keep Trump in power. Authorities say they had “quick reaction force” teams stationed at a Virginia hotel to get weapons into the city quickly if they were needed and that the group was prepared to stop Biden from becoming president by any means necessary.

Defense lawyers have accused prosecutors of cherry-picking messages and have said they came to provide security to political figures like Roger Stone, not to carry out a plan to attack the Capitol.

Testimony began on Oct. 3 and the judge had said witnesses could stretch into the week of Nov. 14. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago and intends to try two more groups on the charge later this year.

The disruption comes almost a week after a juror was dismissed after testing positive for COVID. The federal courthouse in Washington where the trial is being held last week lifted its mask mandate, but the judge overseeing the trial was still requiring those not speaking to wear masks to avoid an outbreak. Still, lawyers and defendants were occasionally seen with noses exposed or masks pulled down under their chin.

On trial with Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, are Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group. They face several other charges as well.

They are among roughly 900 people who have been charged in the attack, which temporarily halted the certification of Biden’s victory, sent lawmakers running for cover and left dozens of police officers injured.

___

Richer reported from Boston.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
2
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
3
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
4
New Las Vegas HOV lane regulation hours now in place
New Las Vegas HOV lane regulation hours now in place
5
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves from the steps after delivering a speech at 10 Downing ...
Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday, tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London, Monda ...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday.

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in M ...
Donald Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
By Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick Associated Press

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot demanded that the former president testify by Nov. 14.

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks duri ...
After in-party rebellion, UK PM Liz Truss quits
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Hers is the third resignation by a Conservative prime minister in as many years and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

An image released by Stockton, Calif., police earlier this month of a possible serial killer. ( ...
Police: Suspect in 6 California killings arrested
The Associated Press

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during ...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Customers shop at Mario's Westside Market, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / ...
US inflation pressures further intensified in September
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households.