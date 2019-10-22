Japan pardons 550K before Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony

Naruhito is to proclaim his May 1 succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony later Tuesday.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito depart for the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito will declare Tuesday he had ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the palace. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, leaves after praying at “Kashikodokoro”, one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito visited three Shinto shrines at the Imperial Palace before proclaiming himself Japan’s 126th emperor in an enthronement ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, visits “Kashikodokoro”, a shrine at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito visited three Shinto shrines at the palace before proclaiming himself Japan’s 126th emperor in an enthronement ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, in a white robe, leaves after praying at “Kashikodokoro”, one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito visited three Shinto shrines at the Imperial Palace before proclaiming himself Japan’s 126th emperor in an enthronement ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan's Empress Masako leaves after praying at “Kashikodokoro”, one of three shrines at the Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited three Shinto shrines at the Imperial Palace before Naruhito proclaims himself Japan’s 126th emperor in an enthronement ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Japan’s government has pardoned about 550,000 people convicted of petty crimes to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony.

The measure, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet last week, was published Tuesday in the special edition of the daily official gazette.

Emperor Naruhito is to proclaim his May 1 succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony later Tuesday.

The pardons cover those who committed petty crimes such as traffic violations and election fraud.

The pre-war custom of clemency by the emperor has triggered criticism as being undemocratic and politically motivated. At the time of former emperor Akihito’s enthronement, 2.5 million people were given amnesty.