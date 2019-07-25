88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail cell, source says

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 - 7:29 am
 

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell in the federal jail where he is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, a person familiar with the episode tells The Associated Press.

The person said Thursday that it wasn’t clear whether bruising on his neck was self-inflicted or from an assault.

The financier was treated and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate response from jail officials and one of Epstein’s lawyers.

A judge has denied bail to Epstein, ruling that he poses a danger to the public.

Epstein is accused of having sex with girls as young as 14. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, right, is greeted by community leader Pua Case durin ...
‘The Rock’ visits Hawaii telescope protesters as envoy prepares talks
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson visited protesters blocking construction of a giant telescope on Wednesday as the Hawaii governor’s envoy to Native Hawaiian leaders prepared to start talks to find a way out of the impasse.

In a Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, then Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers report ...
Incoming Puerto Rico governor faces crisis, wary populace
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The woman set to become Puerto Rico’s next governor has been criticized for her reluctance to confront problems in Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration during her nearly two years as the territory’s top law enforcement official.

Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, speaks ...
Pennsylvania school district accepts donation for unpaid lunches
By Mark Scolforo The Associated Press

A Pennsylvania school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman’s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all.