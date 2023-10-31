66°F
Nation and World

Jewish homes in Paris marked with Stars of David

Israel Hayom i24 News
October 31, 2023 - 1:13 pm
 
A man walks by Stars of David tagged on a wall in Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Paris police ...
A man walks by Stars of David tagged on a wall in Paris on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez described the graffiti as anti-Semitic and said police are investigating. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Jewish homes in Paris were spray painted with Stars of David on Tuesday. The reported act of vandalism was the latest in a rising tide of antisemitism in France and the world since Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,400 Israelis in a surprise attack.

The buildings in the 14th arrondissement of Paris were marked similarly to a Nazi-era policy, in which Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin were marked with the Star of David.

Since the terrorist attack, and the subsequent war in Gaza, the French Interior Ministry reported an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents in France — nearly 800 in the last three weeks.

The World Zionist Organization, in partnership with the Israeli Diaspora Ministry and the Jewish Agency, published on Monday a report showing a 500 percent increase in antisemitic incidents worldwide.

The document also reported a rise of around 400 percent in antisemitic discourse on certain social networks, compared with the corresponding period last year, which was already on the rise. Furthermore, 56 percent of Jewish students claim to live in an atmosphere of fear.

“Some want to terrorize French Jews by using the methods of the 1930s. They must be quickly found and severely punished,” the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Left-wing French lawmaker Rachel Garrido responded to UEJF, saying, “It’s absolutely disgusting. Full support to those targeted by these anti-Semitic attacks.”

Garrido’s La France Insoumise (LFI) party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been criticized for refusing to describe the Oct. 7 massacre as a terrorist attack.

This article was first published by i24NEWS.

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.

