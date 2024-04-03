76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Jewish, Israeli students file civil rights complaint against UC Davis

The UC Davis water tower, a local landmark, stands on campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Da ...
The UC Davis water tower, a local landmark, stands on campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Davis, California. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)
More Stories
Relatives and friends mourn the death of Saif Abu Taha, a staff member of the U.S.-based aid gr ...
After aid worker deaths, Biden escalates criticism of Israel
Palestinians carry the body of a World Central Kitchen worker at Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Ba ...
6 foreign aid workers slain in Israeli strikes taken out of Gaza
This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows abducted teen Savann ...
Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders
In this image taken from a video footage run by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in ...
Strong quake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee
April 3, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An international nonprofit filed a federal civil rights complaint Monday on behalf of Jewish, Israeli and Zionist students and stakeholders at UC Davis alleging the university turned a blind eye and failed to protect them from antisemitic harassment.

StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice — a partner with nonprofit StandWithUs that describes itself as supporting Israel and combating antisemitism — said the university has “tacitly” endorsed speech by employees that violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Each incident outlined in the complaint has led to a “toxic climate” culture in which campus members must hide their identities due to fears of physical harm, according to the complaint filed to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Jewish and Israeli students report taking Israel pins off their backpacks, skipping class, and missing sleep for fear that the atmosphere of hostility and selective impunity at UC Davis will lead to physical harm to their persons,” the complaint said.

The Education Department also launched an investigation into UC Davis and nearly 90 other campuses across the nation in December after an “alarming” rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination erupted at schools amid the Israel-Hamas war triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in southern Israel.

The university, when it receives a complaint of antisemitism or other offensive behavior, “immediately” reaches out to affected people to provide support and resources, Bill Kisliuk, a university spokesman, wrote in an email. The allegations are reviewed under the university’s anti-discrimination policy, he wrote.

“Our top priority is to provide support and guidance to any member of our community who may be impacted by harmful speech or offensive behavior, to ensure that they are not restricted in their participation in UC Davis programs or activities,” Kisliuk wrote.

StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice said it’s asking the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to investigate all antisemitic incidents, require the university to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism and provide training of Jewish identity and antisemitism.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana Police Department shows abducted teen Savann ...
Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders
By Stefanie Dazio Associated Press

A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff’s deputy’s instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay durin ...
Israel agrees to U.S. talks on Rafah
By Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The United States and Israel agreed to hold an in-person meeting to discuss their dispute over an expected Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Emergency services work at a building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, ...
Iran vows to respond to deadly drone strike in Damascus
By Nasser Karimi and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

The Hezbollah terrorist group pledged “punishment and revenge” on Israel, which did not confirm the attack that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli ...
Aid group halts food delivery in Gaza
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

An international charity suspended delivery of food to Gaza on Tuesday, a day after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

A car is plugged in at the Tesla Supercharger station near The LINQ and High Roller on Friday, ...
Why Tesla sales have dropped nearly 9% to start year
By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer

The electric vehicle maker blamed several things for its sales decline, including an arson attack that knocked out power in one of its factories.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Gov. Abbott issues executive order fighting antisemitism at Texas colleges
recommend 2
UC regents delay action on proposal to tighten controls of political expression on campus websites
recommend 3
Harvard law student government calls on university to divest from ‘Israeli occupation and genocide’
recommend 4
Lawsuit accuses MIT of allowing antisemitism on campus
recommend 5
Indiana lawmakers pass bill defining antisemitism, with compromises
recommend 6
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill dozens, hit weapons depot