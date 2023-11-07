63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Jewish man dies after confrontation during California demonstrations

By Robert Jablon The Associated Press
November 7, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Pro-Israel demonstrators rally in response to Saturday's attack in Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 ...
Pro-Israel demonstrators rally in response to Saturday's attack in Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LOS ANGELES — A Jewish man in California has died after getting into a confrontation during dueling protests over the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.

Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday, a day after he was struck during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Witnesses said Kessler was involved in a “physical altercation” with one or more counter-protesters, fell backward and struck his head on the ground, according to a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

An autopsy Monday said Kessler died from a blunt force head injury and it was homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which said investigators hadn’t ruled out the possibility that the act was a hate crime.

No arrests had been made and details of the confrontation weren’t immediately released, although the Sheriff’s Department scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning.

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, said the group had heard reports that Kessler was struck in the head by a megaphone held by a pro-Palestinian demonstrator. However, he said federation officials weren’t at the scene or involved in the demonstrations.

Other unconfirmed reports suggested that Kessler may have been pushed and fallen.

Rabbi Michael Barclay of Temple Ner Simcha in Westlake Village, near Thousand Oaks, urged people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.

“I just got off the phone with the Chief of Police,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “They have conflicting reports of what happened, and they did interview the suspect that is identified in social media at the event. They have no video.”

He said police are being cautious before making accusations. “We need to do the same; and not let this become a spark that starts an inferno,” he wrote.

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling Kessler’s death a “tragic and shocking loss.”

“While we strongly support the right of political debate, CAIR-LA and the Muslim community stand with the Jewish community in rejecting any and all violence, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or incitement of hatred,” the statement said.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Family members of hostages and missing persons, and their supporters, call for government actio ...
8-year-old believed killed by Hamas may be alive
By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The 8-year-old Irish-Israeli girl believed to have been killed when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel last month may still be alive.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during a news conference at Chabad of Southwest B ...
U.S. congresswomen at odds
By Anthony Man South Florida Sun Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz condemned U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s use of a “phrase (that) means eradicating Israel and Jews.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) poses for a photograph with Turkish Foreign Minis ...
Blinken visit more labor than payoff
By Courtney McBride and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

Antony Blinken’s calls for humanitarian “pauses” in the assault of the Gaza Strip were met with more air attacks and ground operations.

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on Oct. 11, 2023. ( ...
Aid request would double defenses
By Tony Capaccio and Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses.

10/20/2023, Washington, DC, united states. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivers a passionate speech ...
Tlaib defends using Palestinian chant
By Myesha Johnson The Detroit News

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s defense of a phrase used by Palestinians in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas is drawing condemnation from critics.

More stories
European cities see rallies against rising antisemitism, Gaza strikes
European cities see rallies against rising antisemitism, Gaza strikes
Jewish congregations pray, grieve at synagogue services
Jewish congregations pray, grieve at synagogue services
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
A divide over the Israel-Hamas war flares at UC Berkeley Law
White House: US intelligence shows Israel blameless for Gaza hospital blast
White House: US intelligence shows Israel blameless for Gaza hospital blast
Israel says deadly Gaza hospital explosion caused by Islamic Jihad
Israel says deadly Gaza hospital explosion caused by Islamic Jihad