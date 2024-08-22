90°F
Jewish organizations, doctors across Canada receive identical emailed threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the potential rail strike following an ev ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on the potential rail strike following an event in Gatineau, Quebec, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 - 9:27 pm
 

OTTAWA, Ontario — More than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors in multiple cities across Canada were on high alert after they received the same threatening email Wednesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed threats were made to “a number of institutions, including synagogues and hospitals, across Canada.”

“Law enforcement is also engaging with faith-based leaders to ensure they have the information and support they need,” a statement from the Mounties said.

The RCMP said it was working with local law enforcement to ensure locations are safe, and the Federal Policing National Security Program was investigating the source of the threats.

Several Jewish leaders said police felt there was no imminent threat of physical violence but the impact of the email was still stark.

The email included threats of death and physical harm and indicated the goal was to cause “terror.”

“It is absolutely chilling to hear of more than 100 Jewish institutions across the country being threatened earlier this morning,” said Michael Levitt, CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The latest threats come amid a significant rise in antisemitism in Canada following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in the Gaza Strip. B’nai Brith Canada’s annual report in May said reports of antisemitic incidents had doubled in 2023 in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was disgusted by the news about the threatening emails.

“This is blatant antisemitism,” he said in a statement. “The RCMP is in contact with local law enforcement to investigate, and we’re working with them to keep Jewish Canadians safe.”

A statement from B’nai Brith said its Toronto office was swept for explosives as a precaution.

