Jewish students grapple with how to respond to campus protests

Rabbi Levi Cunin, with Chabad on Campus, speaks during a pro-Israel rally at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Protesters listen during a pro-Israel rally at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Protestors make signs before a pro-Israel rally at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
FILE - A group of pro-Israel supporters hold arms as they sing and dance outside a pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus Friday, April 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Jesse Bedayn The Associated Press
May 4, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 

Some Jewish students have taken part in strident pro-Palestinian protests dominating U.S. colleges in recent weeks, but few have led rallies in support of Israel or against displays of antisemitism.

That may be starting to change.

Like many Americans, Jewish students’ views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are wide-ranging and often nuanced. It wasn’t for a lack of concern about the war in Gaza or the backlash it has aroused on their campuses that some shied away from demonstrating.

They have had fervent debates with each other over whether and how to respond as pro-Palestinian encampments spread from one university to the next.

Some joined the encampments, celebrating Passover among the tents with fellow protesters. Many felt unnerved by anti-Israel rhetoric and said they feared rallying.

Jewish Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 are closely divided on whether Israel’s post-Oct. 7 military campaign has been acceptable, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in February.

But instances of hatred among the antiwar protests have rattled many Jewish students, regardless of how they feel about Israel’s government or its treatment of Palestinians.

Some examples from campus protests that stung: A poster depicting the Star of David crossed out in red. “Death to Israel” scrawled in spray paint. Chants of “We are Hamas.”

Now, groups in solidarity with Jewish students plan dozens of rallies in the coming days.

Protesters hoisted Israeli flags at Indiana University Bloomington and near George Washington University on Thursday, and more flew outside MIT on Friday.

Their goals include standing in solidarity with Jewish students and showing there’s room for empathy for both Palestinians and Israelis affected by the war.

At George Washington University in Washington, D.C., about 150 people — including many Jewish students — gathered Thursday in a grassy courtyard. The goal, said organizer Gabrielle Guigui, “was to show Jewish pride and Jewish unity … and to get Jewish students together, because a lot of them are scared.”

Senior Brina Cartagenova clutched a necklace with her Hebrew name on it, the same necklace she’d previously taken off over fear of retaliation on campus.

“I was scared to put this back on for, like, at least three weeks, and then I finally did the other day,” she said. “This type of event definitely helps me feel more comfortable.”

