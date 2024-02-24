Jewish students sue 2 NYC schools over alleged antisemitism

The action comes just weeks after a Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives committee announced its own antisemitism probe.

Columbia University Campus. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS)

NEW YORK — Jewish students are suing Columbia University and Barnard College over allegations of “severe” and “pervasive” antisemitism at the affiliated Manhattan institutions.

It’s the second lawsuit the firm Kasowitz Benson Torres has brought in Manhattan federal court against campus antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. Students sued New York University last semester over Jewish students’ civil rights. Kasowitz has also targeted the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

“Columbia continues to capitulate to pro-Hamas students and faculty, placing Columbia’s Jewish and Israeli community at risk,” said Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. His statement continued to describe Columbia as a school “where hate and the promotion of violence is not just allowed but taught.”

“Our lawsuit seeks to protect Jewish students by exposing and expunging the antisemitic virus that permeates Columbia’s campus and classrooms,” he said.

The action comes just weeks after a Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives committee announced its own antisemitism probe, citing “grave concerns” about Columbia’s response. The university was asked to submit documents by Monday, including all reports of antisemitic incidents since 2021, disciplinary records and internal communications.

Spokespeople for Columbia and Barnard declined to comment on pending litigation.

As the war has continued in the Middle East, Columbia students have responded with a steady drumbeat of demonstrations.

During the protests, the 114-page lawsuit alleges that Jewish students were subjected to antisemitic chants including “Jews will not defeat us,” and spat at, physically assaulted and threatened on campus and social media with epithets.

“What is most striking about all of this is Columbia’s abject failure and deliberate refusal to lift a finger to stop and deter this outrageous antisemitic conduct and discipline the students and faculty who perpetrate it,” read the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are asking for monetary damages and a federal judge to force Columbia to implement specific and institutional remedial measures.