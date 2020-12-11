45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 - 10:29 pm
 
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband D ...
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.”

Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

MOST READ
1
5 bicyclists killed, 4 others injured in crash involving truck
5 bicyclists killed, 4 others injured in crash involving truck
2
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
3
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
4
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
5
Gunshot at TI on Las Vegas Strip forces evacuation of guests
Gunshot at TI on Las Vegas Strip forces evacuation of guests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
Businessman took Las Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan, officials say
The Associated Press

A Virginia man who authorities said used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses, including a trip to Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

People enter the walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center in partnership with Univers ...
US deaths top 3K in one day, more than D-Day or 9/11
The Associated Press

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11.

 
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use endorsed by US panel
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

A demonstrator joins others outside of the home of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to protest what ...
Feds, states file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
By Marcy Gordon and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Federal regulators on Wednesday sued Facebook, seeking forced divestment of its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. ...
White House offer adds $600 checks to confusing COVID-19 relief
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Trump administration is back in the middle of Capitol Hill’s confusing COVID-19 negotiations, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans but eliminate a $300-per-week unemployment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.

 
UK studying if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer vaccine
By Danica Kirka The Associated Press

British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

In a Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, critical care nurses and respiratory therapists flip a p ...
US virus deaths reach 2.2K a day with holidays ahead
By Lisa Marie Pane and Rachel La Corte The Associated Press

U.S. deaths have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, with the crisis likely to get worse because of fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, ...
US regulators confirm positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
By Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 — offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots.