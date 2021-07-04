97°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Joey Chestnut sets record as hot dog contest brings fans back

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 - 11:09 am
 
Danielle Diaz, left, takes a photo with Joey Chestnut at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Int ...
Danielle Diaz, left, takes a photo with Joey Chestnut at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco, obscured behind hot dogs, pose at the Nathan's Famous ...
Winners Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco, obscured behind hot dogs, pose at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Joey Chestnut takes a photo with a family at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International H ...
Joey Chestnut takes a photo with a family at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

NEW YORK — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”

Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”

Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.

The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.

Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.

Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said he’d missed the fans last year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this all year,” he told ESPN in an interview before this year’s competition..

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
3
First Allegiant Stadium concert: glowing bodies, dancing in aisles
First Allegiant Stadium concert: glowing bodies, dancing in aisles
4
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
5
Police: Officer shot, injured after struggle with suspect
Police: Officer shot, injured after struggle with suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where sc ...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
By Adriana Gomez Licon and Terry Spencer The Associated Press

Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 4, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives t ...
Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery
By Frances d’Emilio The Associated Press

The Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” a reference to a narrowing in the large intestine.

 
Man charged in LA blast bought fireworks in Pahrump, US attorney says
The Associated Press

A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for su ...
Demolition of collapsed condo to start wth Elsa moving in
By Terry Spencer and Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

Officials believe what’s left of the building can be brought down as soon as Sunday with little interruption to search and rescue efforts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

 
Miami-area tower evacuated; hunt continues for Surfside victims
By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

The nearby city of North Miami Beach announced that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers found the 156-unit Crestview Towers building structurally and electrically unsafe.

 
Crews make progress against California forest fires
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Property damage was evident at the Salt Fire, which broke out Wednesday near Interstate 5 and prompted evacuations for some roads in Lakehead.