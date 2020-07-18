99°F
Nation and World

John Lewis, civil rights pioneer and congressman, dies at 80

The Associated Press
July 17, 2020 - 8:57 pm
 

ATLANTA — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers. Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression. A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

In 2018, Lewis delivered the keynote address at a Las Vegas gala to support Touro University Nevada, a private institution in Henderson that offers degrees in health care and education and has about 1,400 students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

— The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

