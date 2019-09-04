Johnson’s snap poll call rebuffed by opposition

Boris Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in the House of Commons to secure an election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. With Britain's prime minister weakened by a major defeat in Parliament, defiant lawmakers were moving Wednesday to bar Boris Johnson from pursuing a "no-deal" departure from the European Union. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In this image released by the House of Commons, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 after MPs voted in favor of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the House of Commons in London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, after MPs voted in favor of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Protesters outside the House of Commons, London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered key defections from his party Tuesday, losing a working majority in Parliament and weakening his position as he tried to prevent lawmakers from blocking his Brexit plans. (AP Photo/Vudi Xhymshiti)

In this image released by the House of Commons, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 after MPs voted in favor of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

LONDON — British opposition parties are rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an Oct. 15 election, saying they won’t back a snap poll unless the government takes a no-deal Brexit off the table.

But Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called Johnson’s call for an election a “cynical” move. And Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said he and his colleagues “do not trust the prime minister.”

However, Corbyn said he would support an election once a bill blocking the prime minister from taking the U.K. out of the EU without a deal becomes law. That could happen by the end of this week.