Johnson’s snap poll call rebuffed by opposition
Boris Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in the House of Commons to secure an election.
LONDON — British opposition parties are rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an Oct. 15 election, saying they won’t back a snap poll unless the government takes a no-deal Brexit off the table.
But Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called Johnson’s call for an election a “cynical” move. And Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said he and his colleagues “do not trust the prime minister.”
However, Corbyn said he would support an election once a bill blocking the prime minister from taking the U.K. out of the EU without a deal becomes law. That could happen by the end of this week.