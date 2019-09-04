103°F
Nation and World

Johnson’s snap poll call rebuffed by opposition

By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless The Associated Press
September 4, 2019 - 6:05 am
 
Updated September 4, 2019 - 12:27 pm

LONDON — British opposition parties are rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for an Oct. 15 election, saying they won’t back a snap poll unless the government takes a no-deal Brexit off the table.

Johnson needs the support of two-thirds of lawmakers in the House of Commons to secure an election.

But Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called Johnson’s call for an election a “cynical” move. And Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford said he and his colleagues “do not trust the prime minister.”

However, Corbyn said he would support an election once a bill blocking the prime minister from taking the U.K. out of the EU without a deal becomes law. That could happen by the end of this week.

THE LATEST
A customer pushes a shopping cart Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, ...
Kroger joins other retailers with gun restrictions
By Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Press

Supporters of stricter gun laws say that as the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart will have outsized influence on the gun debate, sending a strong message to Congress.

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Tempo ...
Separated migrant children suffered trauma, says US watchdog
By Colleen Long, Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke The Associated Press

Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to a government watchdog report Wednesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, M ...
5 Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change
By Juana Summers and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Five Democratic presidential candidates in the span of 24 hours have released sweeping plans to address climate change, ahead of a series of town halls devoted to the issue.

A March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. Google's video site ...
YouTube fined $170M for violating kids’ privacy law
By Rachel Lerman and Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Google’s video site YouTube has been fined $170 million to settle allegations it collected children’s personal data without their parents’ consent.

A photo left at a memorial for the victims of the Conception vessel reads "I love you Alli ...
Teens, family of 5 among 34 presumed dead in boat fire
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday ended the search for survivors of Monday’s pre-dawn fire aboard the Conception. It was presumed that 34 people were dead.

Volunteers walk under the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they wo ...
Today will reveal magnitude of Dorian destruction in Bahamas
By Ramon Espinosa, Danica Coto and Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

Bahamians rescued victims of Hurricane Dorian with jet skis and a bulldozer as people on the U.S. coast made final preparations for a storm.