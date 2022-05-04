74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Judge accepts Derek Chauvin’s plea deal in George Floyd civil rights case

By Steve Karnowski The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 - 11:52 am
 
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens to verdicts at his trial for the ...
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, April 20, 2021. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing, Monday, April 25, 2022, to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County J ...
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over his sentencing in Minneapolis on June, 25, 2021. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing, Monday, April 25, 2022, to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauv ...
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin on April 21, 2021. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing, Monday, April 25, 2022, to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP, File)
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota ...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. A Minnesota judge will hear arguments Monday, April 11, 2022 on whether to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

Under the plea agreement, which Chauvin signed, both sides agreed Chauvin should face a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years, with prosecutors saying they would seek 25. He could have faced life in prison on the federal count. With credit for good time in the federal system, he would serve from 17 years to 21 years and three months behind bars.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending the completion of a presentence investigation. He said in a one-page order Wednesday that the report had been issued, so it was now appropriate to accept the deal. He has not set a sentencing date for Chauvin.

Chauvin is already serving a 22 1/2 year sentence for his murder conviction in state court last year, though he is appealing that conviction. He would serve the federal sentence concurrently with the state sentence.

The federal plea deal means Chauvin will probably spend more time in prison than he faced under his state sentence. State prisoners in Minnesota typically serve one-third of their sentence on parole, which for him would mean 15 years in prison.

Chauvin waived his right to contest his federal conviction if Magnuson accepted the plea agreement.

Magnuson also has not set sentencing dates for three other ex-officers who were convicted of related federal civil rights charges in February. The presentence investigations for Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are still underway. They’re scheduled to go on trial next month in state court on charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin in Floyd’s murder.

Prosecutors revealed at a pretrial hearing last month that the three had rejected plea agreements on the state charges. Terms were not disclosed. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three still didn’t know what their federal sentences would be.

———

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

MOST READ
1
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
2
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
3
Caesars moving closer to selling one of its Strip casinos
Caesars moving closer to selling one of its Strip casinos
4
Vegas push continues as A’s get potential boost to build ballpark in Oakland
Vegas push continues as A’s get potential boost to build ballpark in Oakland
5
Las Vegas councilwoman hospitalized after crash
Las Vegas councilwoman hospitalized after crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing, M ...
Fed attempts to tame inflation with most aggressive rate hike in 22 years
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point Wednesday — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come.

People pay their respects during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Borovyk k ...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
By Jon Gambrell and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east.

 
Roberts orders probe into ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft
By Zeke Miller and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

Women wait in a bus at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2 ...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

Aid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety from the pulverized remnants of a steel plant in the city of Mariupol.

People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ma ...
Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe, report says
The Associated Press

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves o ...
Evacuations in progress in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch Associated Press

Like other evacuations, success of the mission in Mariupol depended on Russia and its forces, deployed along a long series of checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian ones.

Local residents stand on the balconies of their apartments damaged by Russian shelling in Dobro ...
Ukrainians plead for rescue of civilians; Russian advance crawls
By Mstyslav Chernov and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials.