96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Nation and World

Judge grants Trump request for special master to review documents

By Eric Tucker Associated Press
September 5, 2022 - 9:23 am
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre To ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Pages from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago ...
Pages from a FBI property list of items seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and made public by the Department of Justice, are photographed Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. FBI agents who searched the home found empty folders marked with classified banners. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of the 33 boxes taken during the Aug. 8 search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home last month and also temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, “What is the harm?”

The appointment is likely to slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago given the judge’s directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials for investigative purposes. But it is not clear that it will have any significant effect on any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, said she would permit the continuation of a risk assessment of the documents being conducted by the U.S. intelligence community.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that a special master — usually an outside lawyer or former judge — was necessary to ensure an independent review of records taken during the Aug. 8 search. Such a review was necessary, they have said, so that any personal information or documents recovered by the FBI could be filtered out and returned to Trump and so that any documents protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege could also be segregated from the rest of the investigation.

The Justice Department had argued against the appointment, saying it was unnecessary since it had already reviewed potentially privileged documents and identified a limited subset of materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege.

It also said Trump was not entitled to the return of any of the presidential records that were taken since he is no longer president and the documents therefore do not belong to him. And personal items that were recovered were commingled with classified information, giving them potential value as evidence, the department has said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
What you need to know about student debt relief
What you need to know about student debt relief
2
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
3
Newest ‘Black Book’ candidate not a casino cheat or mob affiliate
Newest ‘Black Book’ candidate not a casino cheat or mob affiliate
4
Workers battle the heat — no A/C, no shade, no water breaks
Workers battle the heat — no A/C, no shade, no water breaks
5
City Hall video of fight between 2 feuding councilwomen likely deleted
City Hall video of fight between 2 feuding councilwomen likely deleted
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Firefighters survey homes on Wakefield Avenue destroyed by the Mill Fire on Saturday, Sept. 3, ...
2 dead in Northern California wildfire, sheriff says
By Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

About 1,000 people were still being kept from their homes Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend.

An American flag flies in the breeze as NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B after be ...
Fuel leak scrubs moon rocket launch; delay to last weeks
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

After the Saturday setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates.

 
President Biden: Trump, allies threaten democracy
By Zeke Miller and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S. as he sounded an alarm about Donald Trump and “MAGA Republican” adherents.

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine ...
CDC endorses updated COVID booster shots
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control recommended the shots that target the newest omicron strains of COVID-19, including one for people 12 and older.