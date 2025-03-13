Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands of workers

The mass firings of thousands of probationary federal workers didn’t follow federal law, and offers of reinstatement must be sent immediately, a federal judge ruled.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

