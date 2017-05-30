ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Judge rules accuser can remain anonymous in Hastert sex abuse suit

The Associated Press
May 30, 2017 - 10:53 am
 

GENEVA, Ill. — A county judge has ruled an Illinois man can remain anonymous as he sues Dennis Hastert, saying the former House speaker sexually assaulted him when he was a fourth-grader.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports a Kane County judge made the ruling Tuesday morning in the civil lawsuit filed Friday. It’s at least the fifth such allegation against Hastert, who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The suit was filed using the pseudonym Richard Doe. It alleges the former Illinois Republican congressman abused him during the 1970s in Yorkville, Illinois, where Hastert was a high school wrestling coach.

Hastert, 75, is serving 15 months for trying to pay $3.5 million in hush money to one victim.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like