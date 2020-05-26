99°F
Nation and World

Judge whose anti-rape advice was ‘close your legs’ loses job

By Bruce Shipkowski The Associated Press
May 26, 2020 - 2:08 pm
 

TRENTON, N.J. — A judge who suggested that a woman seeking a restraining order could “close your legs” to prevent a sexual assault was removed from the bench Tuesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court and permanently barred from presiding over a courtroom.

The unanimous decision cited “repeated and serious acts of misconduct” by state Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote that it would be “inconceivable” for Russo to preside over domestic violence or sexual assault matters after those comments.

The justices had recommended last summer that Russo be removed from the bench, and a three-judge advisory panel agreed in January.

Russo had been on unpaid suspension while appealing those decisions. His attorney, Amelia Carolla, declined to comment Tuesday.

In court filings and at a hearing in December, Russo expressed remorse for his comments to the woman and for joking about the exchange with court personnel afterward.

He also has argued that the Supreme Court’s penalty is excessive because an advisory panel on judicial conduct had last year recommended a three-month unpaid suspension.

The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said sexually assaulted her. According to a transcript of the exchange, when the woman described her encounter with the man, Russo asked her, “Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?”

When the woman answered yes and said one method would be to run away, Russo continued, “Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?”

He also made joking comments to staffers about the exchange after the woman had left the courtroom, according to a report issued by the judicial conduct committee.

Russo has contended that he was trying only to elicit more information and that he chose his words poorly, and that he has acknowledged his mistake.

The report by the three-judge panel noted four instances of misconduct — including a matrimonial matter for which he did not recuse himself even though he knew someone involved.

The instances didn’t indicate dishonesty when taken separately, the panel found, but his testimony regarding two of the allegations “lacked candor, fabricated after-the-fact explanations for events, and displayed a lack of integrity that is unworthy of judicial office.”

THE LATEST
Protesters gather near the site of the death of a man, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, who died in polic ...
4 Minneapolis officers fired hours after death of black man
By Amy Forliti and Jeff Baenen The Associated Press

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander’s video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck.

In this photo provided by Cristobal Francisquez, his parents Paulina and Marcos Francisco pose ...
In immigrant-heavy industry, meatpackers face worker shortage
By Stephen Groves and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Companies struggling to hire before the pandemic are spending millions on fresh incentives. Their hiring capability hinges on unemployment, industry changes, employees’ feelings about safety, and President Donald Trump’s aggressive and erratic immigration policies.

Crosses mark the graves of those who have passed away since early April, filling a new section ...
Death, denial in Brazil’s Amazon capital
By Renata Brito The Associated Press

As ambulances zip through Manaus with sirens blaring and backhoes dig rows of new graves, the muggy air in this city by the majestic Amazon River feels thicker than usual with such pervasive denial. Manaus has seen nearly triple the usual number of dead in April and May.

This Sunday, April 12, 2020 photo provided by Virgin Orbit shows a Boeing 747 with a rocket slu ...
Virgin Orbit fails on 1st rocket launch attempt
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.

In a May 22, 2020, photo, a U.S. flag decorates a veteran's grave at Alabama National Cemetery ...
A Memorial Day like no other commemorated in US
By Amy Forliti, R.J. Rico and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

On the weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer, U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social-distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In this Monday, May 18, 2020 photo, visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on the day the park p ...
National parks hope visitors comply with virus measures
By Mead Gruver The Associated Press

As Yellowstone and other national parks end a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus, park officials ask visitors to take simple precautions: Wash hands, keep a safe distance apart, wear protective face coverings in public.