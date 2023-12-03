57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Julianna Margulies and Susan Sarandon walk back explosive comments on war in Israel

By August Brown Los Angeles Times
December 2, 2023 - 4:38 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 4:44 pm
Susan Sarandon attends the premiere of "Lakota Nation vs. the United States" at IFC C ...
Susan Sarandon attends the premiere of "Lakota Nation vs. the United States" at IFC Center on June 26, 2023, in New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images/TNS)
Julianna Margulies attends the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollyw ...
Julianna Margulies attends the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Oct. 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Actors Susan Sarandon and Julianna Margulies are both backpedaling on incendiary statements they made about the Israel-Hamas war.

Margulies, star of “The Good Wife” and “The Morning Show,” appeared on the Nov. 20 episode of the “Back Room With Andy Ostroy” podcast. In the interview, she called pro-Palestinian protesters “kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them … It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with (like) a soccer ball.”

“I wanna say to them, ‘You (expletive) idiots. You don’t exist. Like, you’re even lower than the Jews — (A) you’re Black, and (B) you’re gay, and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?’ ” she continued. “The fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews.”

In a statement first reported by Deadline on Friday, Margulies did not disavow her comments, but said, “I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect.”

“I want to be 100 percent clear,” she continued. “Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Meanwhile, Sarandon walked back explosive statements aimed at American Jews fearing violence in the wake of the conflict.

In November, she spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York, saying that American Jews who were frightened by antisemitic violence were “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

After those remarks, the actor was dropped by her talent agency UTA, who had represented her since 2014.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Sarandon said that “This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true.”

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day,” Sarandon added. “I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

MOST READ
1
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
4
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
5
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
Circa faces class-action lawsuit over loyalty program
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tomer Bassis, left, and Eyal Sirota recount their experiences from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas m ...
Israeli survivors cope with trauma at a Cyprus retreat
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

Young survivors of the Tribe of Nova music festival have tried to come to terms with traumas of that horror-filled day during a five-day retreat at Secret Forest.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, i ...
Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza in Dubai
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a speed round of diplomatic talks with Arab leaders on Saturday where she focused on shaping the outlook for a post-conflict Gaza.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, S ...
Israeli offensive shifts to targets in southern Gaza
By Najib Jobain, Bassem Mroue and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Israel pounded targets in the southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate as Hamas launched rockets.

This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Hamas and other terrorists seized around 247 hostages in their deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media prior to departure from Al Maktoum Int ...
Blinken ends Mideast trip, his goals largely unfulfilled
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his third Middle East tour since the Israel-Hamas war started in October with decidedly mixed results.

Israeli security personal inspect a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, In a commun ...
Hostilities resume after Israel-Hamas truce ends
By Najib Jobain, Jack Jeffery and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Israel’s war with Hamas erupted again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired.

More stories
Actress Julianna Margulies faces backlash over podcast discussion about Israel-Hamas war
Actress Julianna Margulies faces backlash over podcast discussion about Israel-Hamas war
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk to meet with Israeli leaders on Monday
Elon Musk to meet with Israeli leaders on Monday
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
March for Israel brings thousands to DC to denounce antisemitism
Tlaib defends using Palestinian chant
Tlaib defends using Palestinian chant
Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in London
Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in London