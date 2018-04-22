Jury selection to start in ex-Mafia boss Salemme’s Boston trial

Attorneys are preparing for trial in the case of a former New England Mafia boss accused of killing a nightclub owner in 1993.

An undated photograph shows Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme. (AP/FBI)

BOSTON — Attorneys are preparing for trial in the case of a former New England Mafia boss accused of killing a nightclub owner in 1993.

Jury selection in Boston’s federal court will begin Tuesday for the trial of ex-mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme.

Salemme and co-defendant Paul Weadick are accused of killing federal witness Steven DiSarro to prevent him from talking to authorities about illegal activities by Salemme and others. DiSarro’s remains were found in March behind a mill in Providence, Rhode Island.

The men have denied participating in DiSarro’s killing.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 9.

Salemme led the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the early 1990s and entered witness protection in 1999.