90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Justice Department says it does not issue face mask exemptions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 

False information about face mask requirements and the Americans with Disabilities Act has circulated online and on social media, according to the Department of Justice.

Cards and other documents marked with the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are not legitimate, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

“As the Department has stated in a previous alert, the Department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way,” the statement said. “The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings.”

For more information, visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection, terminates 3,500
2
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
Cosmopolitan workers say resort isn’t disclosing spread of coronavirus among employees
3
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
Laughlin casino closing again after employees test positive
4
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
5
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
Mount Charleston wildfire reduced to 3,040 acres, Forest Service says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A sign outside the West Alabama Icehouse shows the bar is closed Monday, June 29, 2020, in Hous ...
New round of layoffs surface as virus roars back
By Paul Wiseman, Travis Loller and Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

On Thursday, the government is expected to issue another robust monthly jobs report. Economists have forecast that employers added 3 million jobs in June, on top of 2.5 million added in May, clawing back a portion of the record-high 21 million that vanished in April at the height of the viral shutdowns.

All leading U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks. Lauren Ancel Meyers, an expert in d ...
Airlines, travelers can take steps to limit risk of flying
The Associated Press

Air travel means spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which puts you into close contact with other people. As travel slowly recovers, planes are becoming more crowded, which means you will likely sit close to other people, often for hours, which raises your risk.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Boa ...
Sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
By James LaPorta The Associated Press

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

A man waits for a bus near a bar closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, Monday, ...
Newsom warns of more enforcement, restrictions for California
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Nearly three-quarters of California’s 40 million residents live in counties experiencing concerning coronavirus trends, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in vowing stepped-up enforcement of health orders and, if things don’t improve, more restrictions.

Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his ...
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
By Don Thompson and Brian Melley The Associated Press

A former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar and rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to murders attributed to a criminal dubbed the Golden State Killer.

In a Sunday, June 21, 2020, file photo, gondolas are lined up during the Vogada della Rinascita ...
US unlikely to make the cut for travel to EU nations
By Lorne Cook The Associated Press

The European Union is edging toward finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again in coming days, with Americans almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases.

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Dra ...
BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists turn political
By Mesfin Fekadu The Associated Press

The BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of Black people protesting in the streets about the inequalities Black people face daily, as artists used their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost because of police officers, including George Floyd.

Read More