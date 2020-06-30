Justice Department says it does not issue face mask exemptions

False information about face mask requirements and the Americans with Disabilities Act has circulated online and on social media, according to the Department of Justice.

Customers line up to enter Trader Joe's on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

False information about face mask requirements and the Americans with Disabilities Act has circulated online and on social media, according to the Department of Justice.

Cards and other documents marked with the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are not legitimate, the department said in a statement Tuesday.

“As the Department has stated in a previous alert, the Department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way,” the statement said. “The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings.”

For more information, visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.