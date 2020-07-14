109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

The Associated Press
July 14, 2020 - 3:05 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

MOST READ
1
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
2
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
3
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
4
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
5
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People wait in their vehicles in line at a COVID-19 testing site, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Ho ...
Florida tops 1-day virus death mark; UK, France mandate masks
By Terry Spencer and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Florida reported 132 additional deaths, topping the previous record for the state set just last week. The figure likely includes deaths from the past weekend that had not been previously reported.

In a Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, a volunteer receives a COVID-19 test vaccine injecti ...
Virus vaccine plan could allow rich countries to buy more
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

Activists warn that without stronger attempts to hold political, pharmaceutical and health leaders accountable, vaccines will be hoarded by rich countries in an unseemly race to inoculate their populations first.

In an Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder i ...
1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades carried out
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee came over the objection of the victims’ relatives and following days of legal wrangling and delays.

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, ...
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike
By Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

With U.S. virus cases spiking and the death toll mounting, the White House is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert, playing down the danger as President Donald Trump pushes to get the economy moving before he faces voters in November.

Jesus Costa and Antonio Ancon, right, stand on Copacabana beach amid the outbreak of the new co ...
US struggles with worst virus outbreak as tensions increase
By Tamara Lush and Pablo Gorondi The Associated Press

The United States was grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world on Monday, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases.

An electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolat ...
3 school teachers in Arizona get COVID-19, one later dies
The Associated Press

Three school teachers in the small eastern Arizona community of Winkelman tested positive for the coronavirus last month and one of them died, according to a Phoenix television station.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2010, file photo, Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lis ...
Grandson of Elvis Presley dead at age 27, agent says
The Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.