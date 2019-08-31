107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Justice Ginsburg says she’s ‘very well’ following cancer treatment

By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press
August 31, 2019 - 1:38 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Saturday she’s “alive” and on her way to being “very well” following radiation treatment for cancer.

Ginsburg, 86, made the comments at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and now is disease-free.

It is the fourth time over the past two decades that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and lung cancer surgery in December. Both liberals and conservatives watch the health of the court’s oldest justice closely because it’s understood the Supreme Court would shift right for decades if Republican President Donald Trump were to get the ability to nominate someone to replace her.

On Saturday, Ginsburg, whose latest book “In My Own Words” came out in 2016, spoke to an audience of more than 4,000 at Washington’s convention center. Near the beginning of an hour-long talk, her interviewer, NPR reporter Nina Totenberg, said: “Let me ask you a question that everyone here wants to ask, which is: How are you feeling? Why are you here instead of resting up for the term? And are you planning on staying in your current job?”

“How am I feeling? Well, first, this audience can see that I am alive,” Ginsburg said to applause and cheers. The comment was a seeming reference to the fact that when she was recuperating from lung cancer surgery earlier this year, some doubters demanded photographic proof that she was still living.

Ginsburg went on to say that she was “on my way” to being “very well.” As for her work on the Supreme Court, which is on its summer break and begins hearing arguments again Oct. 7, Ginsburg said she will “be prepared when the time comes.”

Ginsburg, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993, did not directly answer how long she plans to stay on the court. Earlier this summer, however, she reported a conversation she had with former Justice John Paul Stevens, who retired from the court in 2010 at age 90. Ginsburg said she told Stevens: “My dream is to remain on the court as long as you did.” Stevens responded: “Stay longer.” He died in July at age 99.

Ginsburg said Saturday that she loves her job.

“It’s the best and the hardest job I’ve ever had,” she said. “It has kept me going through four cancer bouts. Instead of concentrating on my aches and pains, I just know that I have to read this set of briefs, go over the draft opinion. So I have to somehow surmount whatever is going on in my body and concentrate on the court’s work.”

Ginsburg’s appearance Saturday was not her first following her most recent cancer announcement. Earlier this week she spoke at an event at the University at Buffalo, where she also accepted an honorary degree. At the time she talked only briefly about her most recent cancer scare, saying she wanted to keep her promise to attend the event despite “three weeks of daily radiation.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This file booking photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Michael Shamo ...
Utah man found guilty of running massive opioid ring
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A Utah man was convicted Friday of running a multimillion-dollar opioid ring that sent hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly pills across the country in a scheme that authorities said helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic.

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is shown, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Hurricane Dorian’s path
By Lynne Sladky and Curt Anderson The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s prized Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida could be directly in the path ofHurricane Dorian , which is forecast to become an extremely destructive storm.

This Oct. 29, 2009 photo from the California Department of Corrections shows Sirhan Sirhan, con ...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was hospitalized in stable condition Friday night after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Albert Chow, owner of Great Wall Hardware in San ...
Consumers about to feel pain of Trump’s China tariffs
By Paul Wiseman and Anne D’Innocenzio The Associated Pres

For the first time since President Trump launched a trade war, American households face price increases starting Sunday as many U.S. companies pass on price increases to customers.

In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Greg Hunt poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla. Att ...
Boy Scouts threatened by wave of child sex abuse lawsuits
By Mike Catalini The Associated Press

The Scouts have been sued in multiple states in recent months by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws or court decisions allowing suits previously barred.

In a June 8, 2019, file photo, Janice Goodwin stands by her electric-assist bicycle at a gate n ...
Electric bikes to be allowed in all national parks, public lands
By Ellen Knickmeyer and David Sharp The Associated Press

Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into national parks and other public lands nationwide, under a new Trump administration order — hotly opposed by many outdoors groups.

n this Nov. 24, 1963 file photo, Lee Harvey Oswald reacts as Dallas night club owner Jack Ruby, ...
Jim Leavelle, lawman at Oswald’s side in shooting, dies at 99
By David Warren The Associated Press

Jim Leavelle, a Dallas lawman who was captured in one of history’s most iconic photos as he escorted President John F. Kennedy’s assassin as he was fatally shot, has died. He was 99.