103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

‘Kabul airport. Evacuation. Game Over.’: Taliban controls Afghanistan

By Ellen Knickmeyer and Colleen Barry The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 - 10:27 am
 
Updated August 15, 2021 - 7:57 pm
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf G ...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban figh ...
Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy's roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2 ...
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Map shows areas controlled by Taliban.
Map shows areas controlled by Taliban.
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afgh ...
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. As a Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as U.S. Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the cit ...
Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as U.S. Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, members of the 16 A ...
In this photo provided by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals in Afghanistan amidst the worsening security situation there. (Leading Hand Ben Shread/Ministry of Defence via AP)

The beating blades of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport on Sunday punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover entered the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.

Two weeks from the Biden administration’s planned full military withdrawal, the United States was pouring thousands of fresh troops back into the country temporarily to safeguard what was gearing up to be a large-scale airlift. Shortly before dawn Monday Kabul time, State Department spokesman Ned Price announced the U.S. had completed the evacuation of its embassy in Afghanistan, lowering the American flag.

At the same time, the administration announced it was taking over air-traffic control at Kabul’s international airport, to manage the airlifts. Sporadic gunfire there Sunday frightened Afghan families fearful of Taliban rule and desperate for flights out, one of the last avenues for escape in an evacuation made far more urgent by the Taliban’s weeklong sweep across the country.

NATO allies that had pulled out their forces ahead of the Biden administration’s intended Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline were sending troops back in as well this weekend to protect evacuations of their own.

‘Murder by incompetence’

Some complained the U.S. was failing to move fast enough to bring to safety Afghans at risk of reprisal from the Taliban for past work with the Americans and other NATO forces.

“This is murder by incompetence,” said U.S. Air Force veteran Sam Lerman, struggling Sunday from his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, to find a way out for an Afghan contractor who had guarded Americans and other NATO forces at Afghanistan’s Bagram air base for a decade.

Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst, was among hundreds of Afghans waiting anxiously in the Kabul airport to board an evacuation flight.

“I see people crying, they are not sure whether their flight will happen or not. Neither am I,” she said by phone, with panic in her voice.

Educated Afghan women have some of the most to lose under the fundamentalist Taliban, whose past government, overthrown by the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, sought to largely confine women to the home.

Taliban forces moved early Sunday into a capital beset by fear and declared they were awaiting a peaceful surrender.

That arrival of the first waves of Taliban insurgents into Kabul prompted the U.S. to begin evacuating the embassy building in full, leaving only acting ambassador Ross Wilson and a core of other diplomats operating at the airport. Even as CH-47 helicopters shuttled American diplomats to the airport, and facing criticism at home over the administration’s handling of the withdrawal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected comparisons to the 1975 fall of Saigon.

“This is being done in a very deliberate way, it’s being done in an orderly way,” Blinken insisted on ABC’s “This Week.”

Pledge in joint statements

A joint statement from the U.S. State and Defense departments pledged late Sunday to fly thousands of Americans, local embassy staff and other “particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals” out of the country.

It gave no details, but high-profile Afghan women, journalists, and Afghans who’ve worked with Western governments and nonprofits are among those who most fear Taliban targeting for perceived Western ways or ties.

The statement promised to speed up visa processing for Afghans who used to work with American troops and officials in particular.

To many, the evacuations, and last-ditch rescue attempts by Americans and other foreigners trying to save Afghan allies, appeared far from orderly.

An Italian journalist, Francesca Mannocchi, posted a video of an Italian helicopter carrying her to the airport, an armed soldier standing guard at a window. Mannochi described watching columns of smoke rising from Kabul as she flew. Some were from fires that workers at the U.S. Embassy and others were using to keep sensitive material from falling in Taliban hands.

She said Afghans stoned an Italian convoy. She captioned her brief video: “Kabul airport. Evacuation. Game Over.”

Waiting for the last flight

Hundreds or more Afghans crowded in a part of the airport away from many of the evacuating Westerners. Some of them, including a man with a broken leg sitting on the ground, lined up for what was expected to be a last flight out by the country’s Ariana Airlines.

U.S. officials reported gunfire near the airport Sunday evening and for a time urged civilians to stop coming. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the airport was open for commercial flights — the only escape left for many ordinary Afghans — but would experience stoppages.

U.S. C-17 transport planes were due to bring thousands of fresh American troops to the airport, then fly out again with evacuating U.S. Embassy staffers. The Pentagon was now sending an additional 1,000 troops, bringing the total number to about 6,000, a U.S. defense official said Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a deployment decision not yet announced by the Pentagon.

The Pentagon intends to have enough aircraft to fly out as many as 5,000 civilians a day, both Americans and the Afghan translators and others who worked with the U.S. during the war.

It was by no means clear how long Kabul’s deteriorating security would allow any evacuations to continue.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose government had been one of many expressing surprise at the speed of the U.S. withdrawal, told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that it was “difficult to endure” watching how quickly the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and how little government troops were able to do to stop them.

At a North Carolina-based adoption agency, Mary Beth Lee King sought a way to extricate two Afghan boys, ages 11 and 2, due for adoption by families in America.

“Even if the U.S. won’t admit them to the U.S., get them somewhere, so that … we know that they are alive and safe,” King said of the two Afghan children.

US veteran ashamed to be an American

In Virginia, Lerman, the Air Force veteran, stayed up overnight Saturday to Sunday to finish an application for a special U.S. visa program meant to rescue Afghans who had worked with Americans.

When Lerman hit “send,” he got a message saying the State Department email box for the rescue program was full, he said, sharing screenshots.

The Afghan security contractor he was working to get out was sitting frightened inside his home with the blinds drawn and Taliban fighters outside, he said.

The State Department said late Sunday afternoon it believed it had fixed the problem.

“Never in my life have I been ashamed to be an American before,” Lerman said. “And I am, deeply.”

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Henderson woman championed COVID booster shots for immuno-compromised
Henderson woman championed COVID booster shots for immuno-compromised
2
Exodus at hand as helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul
Exodus at hand as helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul
3
Sen. Cotton says ex-Nevada AG Adam Laxalt will run for US Senate
Sen. Cotton says ex-Nevada AG Adam Laxalt will run for US Senate
4
Taliban sweeps into control in Kabul as Afghan leader, Americans flee
Taliban sweeps into control in Kabul as Afghan leader, Americans flee
5
Nevada adds 40 COVID deaths in a day for 2nd time this week
Nevada adds 40 COVID deaths in a day for 2nd time this week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Haiti earthquake toll soars as storm approaches
By Evens Sanon and Collin Binkley The Associated Press

The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2 ...
Exodus at hand as helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul
By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Transport helicopters began landing Sunday morning at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul while diplomatic vehicles left the compound amid the Taliban advances on the Afghan capital.

This July 27, 2021, photo provided by Melissa Syverson shows West Melbourne resident Kristen Mc ...
Deaths reach 650 a day as COVID claims more young victims
By Adriana Gomez Licon, Kelli Kennedy and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the unvaccinated and fills hospitals with patients, many younger than during earlier phases of the pandemic.

 
At least 304 dead, 1.8K injured as 7.2 quake hits off coast of Haiti
By Evens Sanon and Tammy Weber The Associated Press

A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble.

Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care, extracts the Pfizer CO ...
Extra COVID vaccine approved for those with weak immune systems
By Lauran Neergaard Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau h ...
Census shows white population shrinking, US diversifying
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The census figures have been eagerly awaited by states, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and fights over voting rights.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Santa Ana, Calif., in March 20 ...
California to require vaccines, tests for teachers, staff
By Jocelyn Gecker and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.