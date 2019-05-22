61°F
Nation and World

Kansas teen graduates from high school and Harvard in same month

The Associated Press
May 22, 2019 - 7:26 am
 

ULYSSES, Kan. — A 17-year-old Kansas student will collect diplomas from high school and Harvard University this month.

Braxton Moral received his high school degree from Ulysses High School Sunday. He will graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard on May 30.

The Hutchinson News reports Moral’s parents are likely to miss both graduations because his mom, Julie Moral, had kidney transplant surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center Wednesday after being on a wait list for nearly a year.

The teen majored in government and minored in English through Harvard’s extension program. He took classes online during the school year and on the Harvard campus during summers. Some Harvard classes substituted for high school class credits.

Moral now plans to attend law school but he hasn’t chosen a school.

