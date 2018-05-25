Kansas water park where boy was killed to open for summer

A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a giant waterslide in 2016 planned to open for its annual season as scheduled Friday with 11 of its rides closed following a state audit.

Riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, July 9, 2014. A state inspection has found 11 alleged violations of regulations at the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016. (Charlie Riedel/AP file)

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a giant waterslide in 2016 planned to open for its annual season as scheduled Friday with 11 of its rides closed following a state audit that park attorneys called a “malicious effort” to “stir up unfounded fear” about safety.

The Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, announced on its website Thursday night that six attractions would be operating. None of them were specifically mentioned in a Kansas Department of Labor audit released earlier this week after an inspection last week. The department issued a notice alleging 11 violations of state amusement park regulations, mostly pertaining to record-keeping and safety signs.

The rides the park planned to keep closed initially were all mentioned in the audit and included various slides, a surfing ride and the Soaring Eagle ZipLine, a “dry” ride that pulls riders in a two-seat chair across the park 100 feet above the ground. The park said in its Facebook posting that it has addressed the bulk of the audit issues but wants to let state and local officials, inspectors, park staff, consultants and attorneys finish “their process.”

“Until that process is complete, we will not open the other rides,” the statement said.