Kansas water park won’t reopen until audit issues resolved

A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide says it won’t open this season until it resolves issues raised by a state audit but that it thinks the audit was “malicious.”

Riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. on July 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Attorneys for the company that operates the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, say in a Wednesday letter to the Kansas Department of Labor that although the park won’t open until the audit’s points are addressed, they think the audit should be withdrawn.

A recent inspection turned up 11 violations, mostly involving record-keeping and safety signs.

The park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday.

The department said Thursday that it was preparing a response.