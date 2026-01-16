66°F
Nation and World

Keebler tweaks popular cookie recipe following fan backlash

Keebler Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Cookies (Geri Lavrov/Getty Images)
Keebler Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Cookies (Geri Lavrov/Getty Images)
Keebler's new Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks cookies. — Source: (Keebler)
Keebler’s new Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks cookies. — Source: (Keebler)
By Marisa Losciale Parade
January 16, 2026 - 11:35 am
 
Updated January 16, 2026 - 12:08 pm

Keebler heard fans loud and clear, and it’s reformulated one of its Chips Deluxe cookie lines.

The household pantry staple brand produces some of the most iconic cookies and crackers enjoyed by generations, but not everything is going to be a hit–a lesson the company recently learned regarding unpopular changes it made to its Chips Deluxe Soft Baked a few years ago. That said, it’s trying to make it right with consumers, revealing on Friday that it has reformulated the cookies’ recipe yet again to deliver “improved taste.”

Prior to the Jan. 16 announcement, reviewers criticized the release as just plain “weird,” suggesting the texture was off and that these just made them “miss the original” Soft Batch.

Keebler Reformulates Chip Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks

Keebler said it saw the disappointed reviews in an email shared with Parade, and instead of sweeping them under the rug, is addressing fans’ concerns by changing the recipe.

Keebler even put the new recipe through “extensive consumer testing” to ensure it would enhance experiences and, hopefully, avoid further backlash.

As for exactly what’s different about this release, that remains unclear. The cookie company didn’t outline the exact recipe; it only explained that the new Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks cookies offer “richer, more indulgent” chocolate flavor with “more visible chocolate chips and chunks” and a softer, “improved soft-baked texture,” which consumers noted “better met their expectations for freshness and chewiness.”

A Keebler spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. We will update this story with any relevant information that may be shared.

“In testing, consumers noted that the new recipe met their expectations of sweetness with more chocolate flavor and chocolate pieces,” the company shared in its announcement. “The reformulated Chips Deluxe Soft Baked also looks better with more visible chips and chunks - yum!”

Keebler’s new Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks cookies.

It’s not just the brand saying the updated recipe is “better.” So far, the reformulated version appears to be a hit with those who’ve tried it already, with recent reviews averaging 4.5 stars on platforms like Influenster as of writing. Many call out the improved texture and sweetness as two of the most notable characteristics.

Keebler’s “new and improved” Chips Deluxe Soft Baked Chips & Chunks cookies are expected to be available in the coming weeks wherever other Keebler products are sold, including Kroger, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Walgreens and Walmart (prices may vary). To find it at a store near you, try the online Keebler product locator.

