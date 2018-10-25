Kentucky Kroger shooter shot man in back of head, police say

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — An arrest citation says a man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Kentucky grocery store shot the first victim in the back of the head.
The document says 51-year-old Gregory Bush walked to the back of the Louisville Kroger store, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot a man in the back of the head, and then kept shooting the man multiple times “as he was down on the floor.”
Police say Bush then re-holstered his gun as he exited the store, and once outside, he shot another victim, a woman, several times.
Police say Bush then encountered an armed civilian and the two fired at each other in the parking lot. Neither were injured. Bush is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.