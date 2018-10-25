Kentucky Kroger shooter shot man in back of head, police say

An arrest citation says a man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Kentucky grocery store shot the first victim in the back of the head.

This photo provided by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections shows Gregory Alan Bush, who was booked early Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, on two counts of murder and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Detention Center records. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via AP)

A Kroger employee wipes away tears following a shooting that left two people dead, and the subject in custody, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department talk inside a Kroger grocery in Jeffersontown, Ky., following a shooting that left two people dead, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers speaks to the media during a press conference, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Jeffersontown, Ky. A shooting at a Kroger grocery left two people dead, and the suspect in custody. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

A gun lies on the ground next to an evidence marker outside of a Kroger Grocery in Jeffersontown, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018,. The shooting left two people dead, and the subject in custody. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — An arrest citation says a man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Kentucky grocery store shot the first victim in the back of the head.

The document says 51-year-old Gregory Bush walked to the back of the Louisville Kroger store, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot a man in the back of the head, and then kept shooting the man multiple times “as he was down on the floor.”

Police say Bush then re-holstered his gun as he exited the store, and once outside, he shot another victim, a woman, several times.

Police say Bush then encountered an armed civilian and the two fired at each other in the parking lot. Neither were injured. Bush is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.