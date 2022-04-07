Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice.

WASHINGTON – Ketanji Brown Jackson received bipartisan support for her Senate confirmation Thursday to become the first Black woman associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Jackson, a 51 year-old appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench, was confirmed five decades after Thurgood Marshall became the first African American confirmed to the high court, later followed by Justice Clarence Thomas.

In another historic first, Jackson becomes the sixth woman to be elevated to the nation’s highest judicial bench and will serve with three others, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett in the upcoming term where the court will weigh state restrictions on reproductive rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the historic confirmation vote. But her tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate was not needed.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson. Three Republican seantorsy — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joined all 50 Democrats in voting to confirm Jackson.

Nevada’s two Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, met privately with Jackson over the past week. Both voted for her confirmation, citing her qualifications, experience and the need for the court to reflect the diversity of the country.

Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, said it is important to have broad support for any nominee to the Supreme Court, “but this is a historic one.”

Jackson’s selection represents “the interests of this country and diversity of this country,” Cortez Masto told the Review-Journal.

Rosen said Jackson’s qualification and work experience as a public defender, federal district judge and circuit court judge, coupled with being a wife and mother of two daughters, makes her uniquely suited for the judicial role.

“I think she’ll make a great associate justice,” Rosen told Nevada reporters following her private meeting with Jackson earlier this week.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced he would step down after the court’s Spring term.

Biden followed through on his presidential campaign pledge in 2020 to select a Black woman for a Supreme Court opening, a pronouncement that is credited with helping him win the South Carolina Democratic Primary and eventually the nomination following losses in early states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Biden had considered federal Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina, who was backed by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham announced his opposition to Jackson’s confirmation during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings where he aired his frustrations with organized labor and liberal advocacy groups that he claimed tanked Childs’ nomination.

Clyburn publicly backed Jackson after she was nominated.

Over four days of Senate hearings and 24 hours of questioning, Jackson was repeatedly grilled by Republicans over her work experience and previous rulings and sentencing.

Her qualifications were never questioned.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a potential 2024 presidential candidate, led the GOP charge that Jackson was lenient in sentencing pedophiles convicted on child pornography charges.

“Judge Jackson habitually sympathized with criminals over victims,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., another potential presidential contender.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee and in the Senate came to her defense. Experts testified before the hearing that Jackson’s sentencing of child pornography defendants was in the norm of judges, nationally, who tended to impose less jail time than U.S. Sentencing Commission guidelines in more than 70 percent of cases.

Cortez Masto, a former Nevada attorney general, said Republican-led charges of leniency “were discredited.” Rosen said that after watching the hearings, she felt GOP lawmakers missed an opportunity to ask substantive questions.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said some of the antics rose to a new level of “jackassery.” Collins said the confirmation process appeared broken.

And lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pointed fingers of blame for conduct displayed in previous confirmation hearings, including the spectacle over decades old sexual misconduct allegations involving Brett Kavanaugh and failure to give nominee Merrick Garland a hearing and a vote.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.