Nation and World

Ketchup shortage leaves US restaurants, users in a pickle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 7:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
First, supplies of toilet paper and hand sanitizer vanished.

Then, canned foods and dry durable products like pasta disappeared from the shelves.

Condoms reportedly were hard to find as people were cooped up during the pandemic.

And now, according to multiple reports, ketchup, the condiment everyone loves to hate, is at a premium.

Because so many restaurants transitioned to offering takeout during the past year, individual packets of ketchup are in high demand.

The Wall Street Journal reported packet prices of ketchup have increased 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

Heinz, the largest producer of ketchup, is playing “catch up,” WSJ said in a Monday story.

Heinz also told USA Today that it will ratchet up production of packets of ketchup to 12 billion a year.

A search on eBay shows 50 single-serving packets selling for as much as $9.99.

The shortage might be hard to believe because other than hamburgers and french fries, ketchup’s uses are pretty limited, although there are people who put ketchup on hot dogs, eggs and, gulp, steak.

Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck, expert testifies
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness, said that based on his review of video evidence, Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck from the time officers put Floyd on the ground until paramedics arrived — about 9 1/2 minutes, by prosecutors’ reckoning.

 
Variant found in Britain most common in US, says CDC
The Associated Press

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

Fashion designer Josie Vand wears a facemask as she retrieves a bag with organic vegetables fro ...
California aims for statewide reopening on June 15
By Janie Har and Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

With summer approaching, more Californians getting vaccinated, and a recall threat looming, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that on June 15, almost all COVID restrictions will be lifted.

This Sept. 18, 2009 picture shows Burij Dubai, world's tallest tower under construction, center ...
Naked photo shoot on Dubai high-rise balcony results in deportations
By Isabel Debre The Associated Press

Those involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said Tuesday, after the footage went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesda ...
Vaccine passports latest flash point in COVID politics
The Associated Press

Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars.

In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Crisis Intervention Coordinator Ker Yang testifies ...
Chauvin was trained to defuse situations, police official says
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

MFormer Officer Derek Chauvin underwent training in 2016 and 2018 on how to defuse tense situations with people in crisis and how police must use the least amount of force necessary to get someone to comply, the jury at Chauvin’s murder trial was told Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves, after a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, ...
UK will test vaccine passports, ease lockdown
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

A ban on overnight stays away from home in England will also be lifted April 12, and outdoor venues such as zoos and drive-in cinemas can operate again.