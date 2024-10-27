84°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Key mediator Egypt proposes a 2-day Gaza cease-fire, release of 4 hostages

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hass ...
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man checks damaged shops at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a building, in the sout ...
A man checks damaged shops at the site of an Israeli airstrike that hit a building, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
A Lebanese soldier asks journalists to move away from the scene near a building hit in an Israe ...
A Lebanese soldier asks journalists to move away from the scene near a building hit in an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
Smoke rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Le ...
Smoke rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
More Stories
A view of Tehran capital of Iran is seen, early Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Israel’s 1st open attack on Iran targets missile sites
FILE - Karim Ahmed Khan, International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, speaks during a news co ...
Prosecutor of Netanyahu accused
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Lo ...
Here’s a look at what came out of Blinken’s 11th trip to the Middle East
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, second from l ...
Pentagon’s inspector general will audit Israel’s use of US weaponry
By Ami Bentov, Tia Goldenberg, Samy Magdy and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press
October 27, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

RAMAT HASHARON, Israel — Egypt’s president announced Sunday his country has proposed a two-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas during which four hostages held in Gaza would be freed. There was no immediate response from Israel or Hamas as the latest talks were expected in Qatar, another key mediator.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said the proposal includes the release of some Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza. It aims to “move the situation forward,” he said, adding that negotiations would continue to make the cease-fire permanent.

Talks in pursuit of a longer, phased cease-fire have repeatedly stalled. Hamas wants Israeli forces out of Gaza as a precondition, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said they will remain until destroying Hamas. There hasn’t been a cease-fire since November’s weeklong pause.

Israel’s Mossad chief was traveling to Doha on Sunday for talks with Qatar’s prime minister and the CIA chief in the latest attempt to end the fighting and ease regional tensions that have built since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Those tensions now see Israel at war with both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and openly attacking Iran, their backer, for the first time this weekend. Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday said Israel’s strikes — in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack this month — “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” while stopping short of calling for retaliation.

Netanyahu in his first public comments on the strikes on Iran said “we severely harmed Iran’s defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed toward us.”

Satellite images showed damage to two secretive Iranian military bases, one linked to work on nuclear weapons that Western intelligence agencies and nuclear inspectors say was discontinued in 2003. The other is linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program. Iran said a civilian had been killed. It earlier said four people with the military air defense were killed.

During a government memorial for the Hebrew anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “not every goal can be achieved through only military operations,” adding that “painful compromises will be required” to return the hostages.

Meanwhile, a truck rammed into a bus stop in Ramat Hasharon near Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding more than 30. Israeli police said the attacker was an Arab citizen of Israel and had been “neutralized.” The ramming occurred outside a military base and near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Inside Gaza, the latest Israeli strikes in the north killed at least 33 people, Palestinian officials said. Israel said it targeted terrorist.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view of Tehran capital of Iran is seen, early Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Israel’s 1st open attack on Iran targets missile sites
By Jon Gambrell, Adam Schreck and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

The Israeli military said its aircraft targeted facilities that Iran used to make the missiles fired at Israel as well as surface-to-air missile sites.

FILE - Karim Ahmed Khan, International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, speaks during a news co ...
Prosecutor of Netanyahu accused
By Joshua Goodman and Molly Quell The Associated press

International Criminal Court’s Karim Khan faced accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will.

France's President Emmanuel Macron hugs Lebanon's Prime Minister caretaker Prime Minister Najib ...
Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1B in pledges
By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press

An international conference for Lebanon in Paris on Thursday raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid and military support to help the country.

Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo welcomes U.S. Secretary of ...
Blinken: Israel has ‘effectively’ dismantled Hamas
By Wafaa Shurafa, Farnoush Amiri and Fatma Khaled The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Israel had accomplished its objective of “effectively dismantling” Hamas.

MORE STORIES