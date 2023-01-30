44°F
Nation and World

Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

By ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press
January 30, 2023 - 3:40 pm
 
Benjamin Obadiah Foster (Grants Pass Police Department)
Benjamin Obadiah Foster (Grants Pass Police Department)

SALEM, Ore. — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison. A plea deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty in 2019 to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him to serve between one and 2½ years in a state prison.

William Quenga, a spokesperson for the Nevada prison system, told The Associated Press in an email that Foster arrived Oct. 18, 2021, at a prison intake facility but was released the same day, because the judge had factored into Foster’s punishment the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial. That means Foster had served his minimum sentence behind bars but was a half-year from serving the maximum time given by the judge.

