Kilauea explosion triggers quake in Hawaii, no damage reported

A small explosion on the summit of Kilauea volcano has triggered an earthquake but there are no reports of damage.

Gases rise from Halemaumau Crater atop Kilauea Volcano during an overflight of the summit at 10 a.m. HST Friday, June 8, 2018, at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Lava from Kilauea Volcano continues to pour into the ocean near the town of Kapoho on the island of Hawaii, Friday morning, June 8, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

The former Halema'uma'u Crater overlook parking lot, closed since 2008, is now sliced into blocks by cracks at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

The parking area for the former Halema'uma'u overlook, closed since 2008, is strewn with small ballistic blocks, at Kilauea Volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the island of Hawaii. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU — A small explosion on the summit of Kilauea volcano has triggered an earthquake but there are no reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.2 earthquake happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on the Big Island and felt as far as Hilo.

Scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say communities on the south part of the island may be impacted by falling ash.

They say the explosion was not unusual.

Hawaii County Civil Defense agency officials are allowing residents with official credentials to enter Leilani Estates. However, they should be ready to evacuate with little notice.

A large flow of lava from a fissure that has already destroyed hundreds of homes is continuing to enter the ocean at Kapoho Bay.

Residents should avoid the resulting laze plume.