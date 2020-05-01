95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

The Associated Press
May 1, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

MOST READ
1
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
2
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
3
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
4
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
5
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An April 18, 2020, file photo, shows the JBS USA Pork Plant in Worthington, Minn. Officials est ...
Healthy pigs killed as meatpacking backlog hits farmers
By David Pitt The Associated Press

The unprecedented dilemma for the U.S. pork industry has forced farmers to figure out how to kill healthy hogs and dispose of carcasses weighing up to 300 pounds in landfills, or by composting them for fertilizer.

The sun sets along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds and traffic after casinos and ...
Virus-era glimpses of a world without humans — PHOTOS
By Ted Anthony The Associated Press

For weeks in some places, months in others, swaths of humanity have zipped themselves into hibernation, trying to ride out a viral storm that has killed some and sickened many more.

A statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti is visible behind Secret Service investigators as th ...
Shooting at Cuban Embassy is ‘suspected hate crime,’ police say
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A man armed with an assault rifle was arrested after opening fire outside the Cuban Embassy in Washington early Thursday, his bullets tearing holes into the walls and pillars near the front entrance in what authorities suspect was a hate crime.

Crowds pack the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif., on the state's central coast on April 25, 2020. ...
California beaches being closed after social distancing ignored
By Adam Beam and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed Friday after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order, according to a memo sent Wednesday evening to police chiefs around the state.

Workers move bodies to a refrigerated truck from the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in the Bro ...
Police called after NYC funeral home puts bodies in trucks
By Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela The Associated Press

Police were called to a Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday after a funeral home overwhelmed by the coronavirus resorted to storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, and a passerby complained about the smell, officials said.